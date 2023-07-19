What happened on Day 1 of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester?

Chris Woakes starred with 4/52 as England reduced Australia to 299/8 on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 19. A number of Aussie batters got starts, but none could convert them into a big score.

Stuart Broad struck early for the hosts after they won the toss and bowled first, trapping Usman Khawaja (3) leg before with a sharp delivery that nipped back and beat the batter’s defense.

The struggling pair of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne lifted the visitors with a second-wicket stand of 46. Warner did well to reach 32, but was foxed into a drive outside off stump from Woakes and nicked the ball to the keeper.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith then added 59 runs for the third wicket. The latter got into 20s but dancing down the track and lofting Moeen Ali for a maximum over long-on. Australia went to lunch on Day 1 in a decent position at 107/2.

Mark Wood dealt Australia a massive blow in the second session, trapping Smith leg before for 41 with a quick delivery that jagged back in. The senior Aussie batter paid the price for his premeditated shuffle across the stumps. Labuschagne and Travis Head then added 63 for the fourth wicket. However, Australian batters continued to give their wickets away after getting starts.

Labuschagne brought up his first fifty of Ashes 2023, but fell immediately afterwards for 51. He missed a flick off Moeen and was trapped in front as England took a successful review.

Head looked in reasonable control during his stay at the crease before perishing to Broad for 48, hooking the bowler straight to the fielder at fine-leg. With the scalp, Broad joined the elite 600-wicket club in Test matches.

Mitchell Marsh hammers fifty before England hit back again

When Head was dismissed, Australia were in a spot of bother at 189/5. Mitchell Marsh, however, struck an impressive half-century, adding 65 runs for the sixth wicket with Cameron Green. After striking a couple of early fours, Marsh launched Moeen over long-on for six. A few overs later, he slammed the off-spinner for consecutive fours.

Marsh reached his fifty off 56 balls by flicking Wood for a four. Just when Australia seemed to be getting some sort of control, Woakes’ double strike put England back on top. Green was trapped lbw by a skidder for 16, while Jonny Bairstow pulled off a blinder behind the wickets to end Marsh’s resistance for 51. Woakes produced a nick off a brilliant probing delivery and Bairstow flung to his right to pull off a one-handed blinder.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc added a crucial 39 runs for the eighth wicket, but Woakes struck another crucial blow just before stumps. Carey (20) made a late attempt to leave a length delivery outside off, but only managed to nick the ball to the keeper. Australia went on to stumps on Day 1 with Starc unbeaten on 23 and Pat Cummins on 1.