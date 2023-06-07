What happened during Day 1 of WTC 2023 final in IND vs AUS Test?

Travis Head (146* off 156) and Steven Smith (95* off 227) played terrific knocks as Australia reached a solid 327/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against India on Wednesday, June 7.

Sent into bat after losing the toss at Kennington Oval in London, Australia recovered from 76/3 courtesy of a brilliant fourth-wicket stand of 251* between Head and Smith.

While Head was the aggressor in the partnership, Smith was prepared to bat time before opening up in the last session of play. With India’s shoulders drooping, Australia added 157 runs in the last session without losing a wicket.

Head, who struck 22 fours and a six, brought up what could be a match-defining ton in 65th over by top-edging a pull off Mohammed Shami for a single. Smith helped himself to a few easy runs towards the close of play. He ended the day in emphatic style, caressing Shami for a four past cover to underline Australia’s dominance on Day 1 of the WTC final.

Earlier, sent into bat after losing the toss under overcast conditions, Australia lost in-form opener Usman Khawaja for a duck as he nicked a wobble-seam delivery from Mohammed Siraj that nipped away. David Warner and Labuschagne, however, lifted the Aussies, adding a defiant 69 for the second wicket.

Warner struck eight fours in his 43, four of which came in one over from Umesh Yadav - the 15th of the innings. After punching one off the back foot through point, he whacked one over cover point. The last two balls of the over were cut for boundaries.

The under-fire Aussie opener was looking good for a lot more when he gloved a short ball from Shardul Thakur down the leg side; KS Bharat taking a well-judged catch, diving to his right. Despite Warner’s loss, Australia would have been pleased to go to lunch at 73/2 after being asked to bat.

Head, Smith stand put Australia on top after Labuschagne’s exit

The Aussies had a terrific second session, scoring 97 runs while losing only one wicket, that of Labuschagne. Shami produced a beauty early in the session to knock over Labuschagne for 26. The Indian pacer got a pitched up delivery to jag back sharply and cleaned up the Australian batter who attempted a drive.

It was all Australia after that, though, as Smith held one end up, while Head put India on the back foot with his aggressive stroke play. The latter struck 10 fours in the second session as the bowling side lost their grip on proceedings. Head began by guiding a short of a length from Shami for four and kept finding the boundaries with ease against the pacers after that.

Smith and Head combined to hammer Thakur for three fours in the 38th over. The latter reached an impactful half-century by punching the medium pacer off the back foot for a boundary.

Australia went to tea on Day 1 of the WTC final in a strong position at 170/3. They carried on the great work in the final session of play as well.

