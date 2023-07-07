What happened on Day 2 of 3rd ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley?

Wickets continued to tumble on Day 2 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley on Friday, July 7 as Australia and England jostled for the advantage. By stumps, the visitors were in trouble in the second innings, having lost four wickets for 116 runs. They have a lead of 142 runs, with six wickets in hand.

Having bowled out England for 237 in their first innings to gain a slender 26-run lead, the Aussies got off to a shaky start again as David Warner (1) perished to Stuart Broad for the 17th time, yet again nicking a length ball that angled in to slip. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne shored up the innings, adding 57 for the second wicket.

Jonny Bairstow put down a tough chance offered by Labuschagne off Mark Wood’s bowling as he gloved a short ball. Luckily, the let-off did not hurt England as Labuschagne fell to the very next ball he faced. On 33, he top-edged a slog-sweep off Moeen Ali and was brilliantly caught by Harry Brook at deep midwicket, diving forward.

Moeen got another massive scalp as Steven Smith perished for 2, whipping the off-spinner to midwicket. Bairstow had something to say to the Aussie batter, who was clearly not impressed. Khawaja played another defiant knock, but could not convert it into a big innings. Having made 43, he nicked an away-going delivery from Chris Woakes to the keeper.

At close of play on Day 2 at Headingley, Travis Head was batting on 18 and Mitchell Marsh on 17.

Stokes lifts England again after batting collapse; Cummins takes 6

Earlier, Ben Stokes hammered 80 off 108 balls as England recovered from 142/7 in their first innings to post 237.

Resuming the day at 68/3, the hosts got off to a horror start as Joe Root (19) fell to the second delivery, nicking a back of length delivery from Pat Cummins (6/91) to first slip. Bairstow (12) also did not last long, flashing at a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc and edging the ball to second slip.

Moeen hung around for 21. However, after a lucky escape off a miscued pull that landed safely, he perished in the same fashion, looking to go after Cummins. Woakes came in and clubbed the Aussie skipper for a maximum, but fell for 10, nicking a bouncer from Starc.

The second session began in riveting fashion as Wood clobbered Starc for 6,4,6. He top-edged another maximum off Cummins before his luck finally ran out. He miscued a short ball from Cummins and was caught for 24 off 8 as the Australia captain completed a well-deserved five-fer.

Stokes opened up after Wood’s exit, carving Starc for three consecutive fours. He could have been dismissed on 45 off Todd Murphy’s bowling, but Starc at long-off could not hold on to the catch. Australia had to pay for the missed chance as Stokes clubbed Murphy for consecutive sixes in his next over to go past his half-century.

Two more maximums followed in the young offie’s next over as England cut down Australia’s lead. Murphy finally had his man when Stokes miscued a big hit, but not before the left-hander had slammed the spinner for another six.

