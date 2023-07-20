What happened on Day 2 of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester?

Zak Crawley smashed a brilliant 189 off 182 balls as England dominated Day 2 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 20. Responding to Australia’s middling first-innings total of 317, they went to stumps at 384/4, having gained a crucial lead of 67 runs.

Mitchell Starc got Australia off to a good start with the ball, forcing Ben Duckett (1) to nick a probing delivery outside off-stump. Crawley and Moeen Ali (54 off 82), however, added 121 for the second wicket to put the hosts in a solid position. The latter took on Josh Hazlewood in the 10th over and slammed him for two fours.

At the other end, after a sedate start, Crawley drilled Cameron Green for consecutive fours. The England opener reached fifty by reverse-sweeping Travis Head and then slog-swept the next ball for a maximum. The fine stand ended after Moeen crossed his half-century as the left-hander pulled a short ball off Starc, but Usman Khawaja at midwicket took a brilliant diving catch.

There was much more frustration in store for Australia, though, as Crawley and Joe Root (84 off 95) added 206 for the third wicket at a brisk pace. Crawley raced to his hundred off only 93 balls, slapping a back of length delivery from Pat Cummins over cover. Once he got his eye in, Root brought out his trademark reverse-scoop and deposited Mitchell Marsh over the ropes.

Crawley raised the 100-run partnership in style, slog-sweeping Head for a maximum. England went to tea on Day 2 in a commanding position at 239/2.

Crawley, Root miss landmarks, but put England in command

In the last session of play, Root raced to a half-century off 45 balls with another reverse-scoop off Cummins for four. Crawley then reached 150 by slamming the Aussie skipper for consecutive fours.

The England opener put the hosts in the lead by launching Marsh over long-on for a maximum. A double century seemed for the taking, but it wasn’t to be as he dragged a shortish delivery from Green onto his stumps. Crawley’s fabulous innings was decorated with 21 fours and three sixes.

A slice of bad luck then saw Root missing out on a well-deserved hundred as a delivery from Hazlewood kept really low and crashed through his defense. At stumps on Day 2, Ben Stokes was batting on 24 and Harry Brook on 14.

Earlier, England got off to a perfect start with the ball as Cummins (1) drove the first ball of the day from James Anderson straight to cover-point. Chris Woakes then had Hazlewood caught at slip, but could not complete his five-fer as he had overstepped.

The pacer eventually had his man as the Aussie tailender hung his bat out at a short and quick delivery outside off and nicked the ball to the slip cordon. With the wicket, Woakes registered his first five-wicket haul in the Ashes.