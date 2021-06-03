What happened during the last meeting between England and New Zealand at Lord's in 2015?

The English cricket team will be playing a Test match in front of their fans after a long time. Crowds have been absent from England's stadiums since the 2019 Ashes series.

The current series marks the return of live spectators to international cricket matches in England. They will be hosting the New Zealand team for a 2-match Test series which will commence on Wednesday.

Many of England's frontline players, including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer, are absent from the squad due to workload management and injury issues. It will give talented fringe players like James Bracey, Ollie Robinson, and Daniel Lawrence a chance to impress the national selectors and cement their spots in the squad for future Tests.

Considering that they are playing in home conditions, England will enter this series as favorites. Even though New Zealand will be the underdogs, England cannot underestimate them as Kane Willaimson's side always find ways to perform well in diverse conditions. We can expect a competitive Test series between the teams over the next couple of weeks.

Lord's, which is the venue for this match, has often managed to provide an even balance between the batting and the bowling aspects of the game. Out of the 139 Tests played here till now, the sides batting first have won 50 times, whereas the chasing teams managed to attain victory on 39 occasions.

England v New Zealand

England snatched a famous win the last time they faced New Zealand at Lord's

The last test match at Lord's between England and New Zealand was held in 2015. In the opening Test match of that series, the English team batted first and managed to score 389 runs. Trent Boult(4/79) and Matt Henry(4/93) were the star performers with the ball for New Zealand.

In reply, Brendon McCullum's side posted a substantial first-innings total of 523. Kane Williamson (132) was the protagonist with the bat for New Zealand. Martin Guptil(70), Tom Latham(59), Ross Taylor(62), and BJ Watling(61*) supported Williamson with enterprising half-centuries.

From day one collapse 😥



To final day jubilation 😍



Test cricket is a rollercoaster 🎢 pic.twitter.com/wNK925e0rC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2021

With a 134-run deficit in front of them, the home team fought back with grit and posted 478 runs in their second innings. Skipper Alastair Cook(162) led from the front by scoring a resilient century to take his team to a commanding position. Ben Stokes(101 off 92 balls) and Joe Root(84) provided brilliant assistance to Cook in the middle-order.

Trent Boult(5/85) was again the pick of the bowlers as he ended the innings with a 5-wicket haul. Boult finished the game with nine wickets in his kitty.

New Zealand began the 4th innings with a 345-run target in front of them. Stuart Broad(3/50) and Ben Stokes(3/38) picked up wickets at regular intervals to derail the Kiwis' innings. Only BJ Watling(59) and Corey Anderson(67) managed to spend some time in the middle. Eventually, New Zealand got bundled out for 220 in 67.3 overs. Ben Stokes received the player of the match award for his all-around brilliance.

Stumps 🏏



Devon Conway (136*) and Henry Nicholls (46*) have taken New Zealand to 246/3 at the end of day one.#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/PyjT1jqj3I pic.twitter.com/NBZLUBjSQU — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2021

In the last five tests between the two sides, New Zealand has won three matches while the other two ended in draws. England will look to rectify this record by registering a victory in the first Test starting later today.

Edited by Diptanil Roy