What happened the last time Australia and England played at Lord's?

Australia kicked off their Ashes 2023 campaign in great style at Edgbaston, winning the first of the five Tests. The match was an absolute thriller, culminating in the last hour of Day 5, with the visitors winning by two wickets.

Australia held their nerve to chase down a target of 281, thanks to some calm and composed batting by skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The duo shared a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket, scripting one of the greatest wins in recent Ashes history.

The bandwagon now shifts to London as the second Test is all set to be held at the iconic Lord's.

What happened the last time an Ashes Test was played at Lord's

Jofra Archer made his Test debut at Lord's in the 2019 Ashes series

The last time England and Australia contested a Test match at Lord's was during the 2019 Ashes series. This was the second game of the series. Australia came into this game with a 1-0 lead, having won the opening Test at Edgbaston. The scenario is exactly same in the ongoing Ashes as well.

Batting first, the hosts were only able to compile a score of 258. Rory Burns was the highest scorer with 53 runs, while Jonny Bairstow made 52. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets each with Peter Siddle bagging one.

In response, the visitors scored 250, thanks largely to another terrific display of batting from Steve Smith, who after his heroics at Edgbaston, scored 92 at Lord's. Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name.

England repeated their first innings score in the second one but this time, they declared. Ben Stokes smashed a spectacular century, scoring an unbeaten 115 at a strike-rate of almost 70. Australia were left with 267 to chase.

The visitors managed to score 154 for the loss of six wickets before the bails were tipped over. The game ended in a stalemate as a lot of time and overs were lost due to rain. Ben Stokes was adjudged the player of the match for his phenomenal innings. This was the first drawn Ashes Test at Lord's since 1997.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion replacement during this game

The game, though a draw, will be remembered by the ardent fans of the game as this was the match in which Jofra Archer made his Test debut. This was also the game in which Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in the history of the game, as he went on to become one of the best Test batters in the years since.

Fans will hope for a similar competitive encouter this time as well, but with a result instead of a draw.

