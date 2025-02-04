What happened the last time England played an ODI match in Nagpur?

India and England are all set to clash in a three-match ODI series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled later this month. The English team is currently low on confidence after a deflating 1-4 T20I series loss against the Men in Blue. They will be eager to regain momentum with better performances in the 50-over format in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy.

The ODI series between India and England will begin on Thursday (February 6) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action for India in the ODIs after a while. England will also welcome back their batting linchpin, Joe Root, to the squad, as he was not part of the T20I series.

Trending

India has a good record at the VCA stadium in Nagpur, having won five of the six games played here. South Africa is the only team to have beaten them at the venue, a group match during the 2011 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue beat Australia narrowly by eight runs in their most recent ODI in Nagpur in 2019.

February 22, 2011: Andrew Strauss led England beat the Netherlands by six wickets in an ODI World Cup match in Nagpur

The English team's only ODI match at the VCA stadium in Nagpur happened during the group stage of the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. The Andrew Strauss-led side squared off against the Netherlands side in their opening game of the tournament.

Dutch captain Peter Borren won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Current Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate (119) scored a brilliant century and helped Netherlands reach a decent first-innings total of 292/6 in 50 overs. Graeme Swann and Stuart Broad picked up two wickets apiece for the English team in the bowling department.

In reply, England managed to score 296/4 in 48.4 overs to get off to a positive start in the tournament with a victory over a fellow European team. Andrew Strauss (88) and Jonathan Trott (62) anchored the chase for them with half-centuries in the top order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news