What happened the last time India played Australia in an ODI at Holkar Stadium, Indore?

Following a comfortable win in the first ODI, Team India will look to put the series to bed when they face Australia for the second ODI. The upcoming fixture will be hosted at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Situated right at the heart of the country, Indore's Holkar Stadium has traditionally been a high-scoring ground.

Interestingly, Virender Sehwag's famous 219 against the West Indies and Rohit Sharma's menacing 35-ball century in a T20I against Sri Lanka came at this venue.

With a flat track coupled with short boundaries on either side, expect a run-fest in the second ODI between India and Australia.

So far, Team India have played six one-day internationals at Holkar Stadium and have won all of them.

They even featured in an ODI against Australia in 2017 at the venue, which remains the only one-day match for the Men in Yellow in Indore.

The match in 2017 saw India register a five-wicket win over Australia. It was the third game of the five-match ODI series, which India won 4-1.

Opting to bowl first, India were faced by a rampant Aaron Finch and David Warner (42) as the Aussie openers put on 70 for the first wicket.

Steven Smith (63) and Finch further piled on India's misery with a 154-run association for the second wicket.

Aaron Finch raises his bat after a milestone [Getty Images]

The Australian skipper on the day went on to score a brilliant 124 off 125 balls. Indian bowlers, who were largely ineffective until the dismissal of Finch, began to dictate terms towards the end.

Finch's wicket brought many as Australia struggled to carry their momentum into the death overs. India's wrist spinners and death bowlers exerted lots of pressure as the Aussie innings reached 293/6 in their 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece for India.

Fifties from Sharma, Rahane and Pandya led India to a remarkable victory

All three of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane scored fifties in Indore vs Aus in 2017 [Getty Images]

If Australia had a great start courtesy Warner and Finch, India bettered it thanks to Rohit Sharma's sublime stroke-making and Ajinkya Rahane's early diligence.

Sharma seemed all set for another big haul, with Rahane playing a studious second-fiddle.

But a Nathan Coulter-Nile bouncer got the better of Sharma on 71, as the opening partnership worth 139 came to an end. Rahane, however, also departed after a well-made 70 soon after Rohit's dismissal.

The then-Indian skipper Virat Kohli (28) also enjoyed a decent start but failed to convert it into a big one. India had another nervous moment in their run chase when they lost Kedar Jhadav for two runs.

However, Hardik Pandya, who batted at No. 4, played a crucial knock and helped India hunt down the total.

Remaining unperturbed at one end, Pandya continued nailing the big hits. He hit five boundaries and four lusty maximums, notching up 78 runs off 72 balls.

Pandya found a good partner in Manish Pandey (36*) as they went about their business calmly and shared a 78-run stand for the fifth wicket. He took India to the cusp of victory before falling to Pat Cummins, with the game all but sealed.

During the 48th over, Pandey hit the winning runs as India sealed the series and the game with 13 balls and five wickets in hand.

It is quite interesting to note that the match in 2017 was also played on September 24, the same date India will lock horns against the same side in Indore in 2023 as well.