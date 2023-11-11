What happened the last time India played Netherlands in an ODI? 

The last league-stage game (Match 45) of the ongoing ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Team India take on the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The two teams are currently at completely opposite end of the , with India ruling the roost at the top, while the Dutch side are rock bottom.

India and the Netherlands have clashed against each other twice in the 50-over format. Interestingly, both of those matches have taken place at the World Cup, with India winning both fixtures.

Their first meeting took place at the 2003 World Cup, where India registered a 68-run win in Paarl. Their last fixture, however, came during the 2011 World Cup.

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) hosted the match between the two nations.

After opting to bat first, the Men in Orange started brilliantly. Openers Eric Szwarczynski and Wesley Barresi added 56 runs for the first wicket. However, Piyush Chawla drew the first blood for India as he bowled Szwarczynski for 28.

It triggered a collapse in the Netherlands line-up as they lost their next nine wickets in a span of only 75 runs. While both Chawla and Yuvraj Singh took two wickets each, Zaheer Khan dismantled the lower order by claiming three wickets for 20 runs.

India restricted the Dutch side for 189 runs. In what should have been a plain-sailing chase for the hosts, they lost their way in the middle.

Openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar gave India a blazing start by scoring 69 runs in only 45 balls. However, then came a slight blip for India as they lost all three of Sehwag, Tendulkar, and Yusuf Pathan off Pieter Seelaar's bowling.

Soon, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli also lost their wickets. India were in trouble at 139/5 before Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni came to the rescue. The two experienced campaigners stitched together an unbeaten stand of 52 runs and guided India home in 36.3 overs.

Yuvraj Singh played some exquisite strokes during his knock of 51* and was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics.

India to face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Mumbai on Nov 15

India and New Zealand to go head-to-head in the first Semi-final [Getty Images]

It is now official that Team India and New Zealand will face each other in the first semi-final of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup.

Despite their result against the Netherlands, India will stay on top of the points table, while New Zealand have cemented their spot on fourth place after Pakistan failed to go past the Kiwi's net run rate.

The much-awaited fixture will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

India have a history of enduring heartbreaks against New Zealand. However, in the group-stage match between the two earlier in the tournament, India edged past the Kiwis by four wickets in Dharamsala.

While Mohammed Shami (5/54) and Virat Kohli dished out some phenomenal performances in that game, it remains to be seen who puts his hand up and delivers in this crunch semi-final tie.