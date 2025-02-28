What happened the last time India played New Zealand in a Champions Trophy match before IND vs NZ 2025?

India take on New Zealand in their final Group A encounter of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The two teams have already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament, and the upcoming game will decide who tops the group.

New Zealand have always proved to be a tricky side for India in ICC tournaments, with the latter's fans still not able to get over the close defeat they suffered to the Kiwis in the semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup. This time around, the Men in Blue will be prepared for every challenge coming their way.

India and New Zealand have won both their games so far in the competition, and will be full of confidence taking to the field for the upcoming encounter. The pitch in Dubai promises to be full of runs while having just enough for the bowlers to express themselves as well.

Both teams have beaten Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of this encounter, knocking those two sides out of the competition altogether in the process. Hence, one can expect a high-intensity clash between two teams in red-hot form, willing to go into the semifinals with an unbeaten record.

India and New Zealand last played against each other in the Champions Trophy in 2000

Chris Cairns of New Zealand celebrates scoring the winning runs during the India v New Zealand Final of the ICC Knockout Tournament at the Gymkhana Ground, Nairobi, Kenya Mandatory Credit: Tom Shaw/ALLSPORTUpload

The last time India played against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy was back in 2000. In fact, the two teams contested against each other in the final, with the Kiwis getting the better of the Indians by four runs in Nairobi, Kenya. This is, incidentally, the only white-ball ICC tournament the Kiwis have won so far.

Winning the toss, New Zealand's captain Stephen Fleming had no hesitation in asking the Indian side to bat first. The Men in Blue took the challenge up well, with their openers Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar building a fine partnership of 141. Tendulkar was then unlucky to get run out for 69.

Skipper Ganguly, however, went on to score a brilliant century (117 off 130 balls) that included nine boundaries and four sixes. Unfortunately, none of the Indian batters who followed Ganguly and Tendulkar could contribute much, with Rahul Dravid being the next highest-scorer with 22.

India eventually ended their innings at 264-6. All-rounder Scott Styris was the best bowler on show for the Kiwis, ending with figures of 2-53. In reply, New Zealand lost their opener Chris Spearman with just six runs on the board, giving hope to the Indians for interesting times ahead.

Star batter Stephen Fleming too departed without adding much to the tally (5) and by the time Nathan Astle was caught by Yuvraj Singh off Anil Kumble, the Kiwis were stumbling at 82-3 after 15 overs. Chris Cairns joined Roger Twose at the crease, but the latter departed with the scorecard reading 109-4.

Burly all-rounder Craig Macmillan walked in and added 29 runs before leaving Cairns alone at the crease. Then in walked former Hyderabad Heroes (ICL franchise) captain Chris Harris who completely turned the nature of the game along with Cairns. The duo took the game away from the Indian side.

Cairns played a responsible knock of 102 off 113 deliveries (eight boundaries and two sixes) while Harris, when he departed at 254-6, was four short of his half-century (46). Then, wicketkeeper-batter Adam Parore walked in, helping Cairns take the Kiwis over the line, and in turn, led them to lift their maiden ICC title.

India will not have history in mind when they meet New Zealand on Sunday, but it will give them a good reminder of where they stand. They cannot afford to take Mitchell Santner's men lightly by any means. Although both teams are contenders for the title, only one will be left unbeaten at the end of this game.

