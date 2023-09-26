What happened the last time India played an ODI against Australia in Rajkot? 

After clinching the series in Indore, Team India are set to clash against Australia in the third and final ODI of their series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

The hosts have been highly dominant thus far in the two games, despite some of their key players resting out.

However, the upcoming third ODI will see the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya take charge once again, as India would hope to enter the ensuing ODI World Cup unbeaten.

Situated in the center of Gujarat, Rajkot's SCA Stadium is considered a batting paradise. Similar to what we have seen in the first two ODIs, fans can expect the third ODI to be a run-fest as well.

So far, India have played three one-day internationals at this particular ground but have won only one of them. Their only victory here also came in their last ODI at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot while facing Australia.

During Australia's three-match ODI tour to India, Rajkot hosted the second encounter. Coming into the game with a 1-0 lead, the Aaron Finch-led unit boasted confidence. However, India put up a phenomenal display in the game before equalizing the series 1-1.

After being put to bat first on a flat surface, Rohit Sharma (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (96) put up 81 for the opening wicket. Just when Rohit was starting to cut loose, he was trapped in front by Adam Zampa in the 14th over.

However, Dhawan continued his onslaught from the other and was quick to reach his second back-to-back fifty. He easily found gaps on the field and slammed 13 boundaries and a six down the ground as well.

He was well set to reach the three-digit mark as well before handing one straight to fine leg and missing out on a deserved century by only four runs.

Virat Kohli, who batted at his No. 3 slot, made his half-century in his usual way on the other end before KL Rahul joined him in the middle. The two added 76 runs in only 69 balls for the fourth wicket before Kohli was caught on the boundary for 78.

Rahul, however, batted with aggression and made sure India didn't endure more hiccups. Striking at 153.85, the Karnataka-born lad hammered 80 runs off only 52 balls and propelled India's first-innings total to 340/6. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets for 50 runs for Australia.

A collective Indian bowling effort denied Australia the victory despite Smith's masterclass

Steve Smith's 98 runs went in vain as India registered a 36-run victory [Getty Images]

In reply to India's total of 340/6, Australia were jolted early on as Mohammed Shami picked up their opening wicket in the form of David Warner. Warner slashed hard towards cover before Manish Pandey took a one-handed stunner to end the left-hander's stay for 15.

Aaron Finch was then joined by Steve Smith, and the duo ensured stability in the innings with a 62-run partnership for the second wicket.

Although Finch batted cautiously, Smith looked in supreme touch and middled almost every ball he faced. In the 16th over, Ravindra Jadeja (2/58) got one to turn past Finch's attempted sweep as Rahul collected it before stumping the Australian skipper for 33.

Smith then forged a 96-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne (46) as the duo took the visitors closer to the target. Jadeja again proved to be the thorn in Australia's shoes when he had Labuschagne chipped a simple catch to Shami at long-off.

Soon, Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) completely turned the tide in India's favor when he got rid of Alex Carey (18) and Smith in a span of only four balls.

Smith's dismissal, who had looked determined to take his side home, proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the chase as the rest of the batters crumbled under the scoreboard pressure.

Pacer bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (1/32), Navdeep Saini (2/62) and Shami (3/77) then came back to squash the tail as India bundled out Australia for 304 in 49.1 overs. The Men in Blue won the game by 36 runs, as all five of their bowlers delivered collectively and were among the wickets.