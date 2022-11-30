What happened the last time India played an ODI in Christchurch? 

India and New Zealand will play each other in the third ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30. New Zealand won the opening ODI comfortably and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

It will be a must-win match for the Men in Blue if they have to return home unbeaten on this tour. They won the 3-match T20I series 1-0.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to win the game and seal the series 2-0 after an exceptional batting effort at Eden Park and a rain-interrupted game at Hamilton where they did not bat.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND Here we go Christchurch! Match Day at a sold out Hagley Oval. The final ODI in the Sterling Reserve Series against India. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport @TodayFM_nz and in India with @PrimeVideoIN Here we go Christchurch! Match Day at a sold out Hagley Oval. The final ODI in the Sterling Reserve Series against India. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport + @TodayFM_nz and in India with @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND https://t.co/HcC0RXBpC3

So far, Team India has played six ODIs in Christchurch, winning just one and losing 5-4 to hosts New Zealand and one to Australia. However, those games took place at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Hagley Oval was assigned as the 8th test venue in New Zealand in 2014.

It is also the largest cricket ground according to its dimensions in the country. This pitch is great for batting, and the batters will have no difficulty playing their shots. The initial overs will provide some assistance to the bowlers. However, rain is predicted to spoil this encounter.

India won the last game they played in Christchurch against New Zealand in 2009

India lost the toss and was asked to bat first in the third ODI of the series. They lost the early wicket of the destructive Virender Sehwag for just 3 runs. Gambhir also failed to put up a significant contribution, scoring just 15 runs off 27 balls.

However, the swashbuckling Yuvraj Singh (87) came out all guns blazing. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar was in sublime form at the other end. The duo added 138 runs in just 16.4 overs. Tim Southee was on the receiving end of this partnership in particular and the match in general, conceding 105 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar



Today in 2009 Sachin Tendulkar's 163*(133) 4s:16,6s:5 SR:122.55 Pure Genius



Could have been 1st man to score ODI 200, but unfortunately Retired hurt.

Scored 5 ODI 100s Vs NZ. IND Won All.

twitter.com/i/spaces/1BRJj…

Master's Only ODI 100 in NZToday in 2009 Sachin Tendulkar's 163*(133) 4s:16,6s:5 SR:122.55Pure GeniusCould have been 1st man to score ODI 200, but unfortunately Retired hurt. @sachin_rt Scored 5 ODI 100s Vs NZ. IND Won All. Master's Only ODI 100 in NZToday in 2009 Sachin Tendulkar's 163*(133) 4s:16,6s:5 SR:122.55🔥 Pure Genius🐐Could have been 1st man to score ODI 200, but unfortunately Retired hurt.@sachin_rt Scored 5 ODI 100s Vs NZ. IND Won All.twitter.com/i/spaces/1BRJj…https://t.co/EOLesfM0AZ

Tendulkar had the chance to score his maiden ODI double-hundred. However, he ended up with 163*(133) and retired hurt after playing nearly 45 overs. It was a near-superhuman effort from the Master Blaster. A late charge from Dhoni (68) and Raina (38*) took India to an above-par total of 392/4.

In response, New Zealand came out all guns blazing. McCullum (71) and Ryder (105) had an opening stand of 166 in just 21 overs. However, a middle-order collapse had them reeling at 218/7.

An explosive cameo from Kyle Mills and Tim Southee meant that they still went for the win, although the target was still practically out of reach.

Except for Munaf Patel, who had an off-day, every other Indian bowler chipped in with a wicket or two. This allowed the team to enforce a collapse for the Blackcaps. They were all-out for 334 runs in the 46th over, which India won by a comfortable margin of 58 runs.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes