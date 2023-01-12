What happened the last time India played an ODI in Kolkata? 

Following a comprehensive win by Team India against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati, both teams are set to lock horns for the second ODI. The encounter is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

So far, India have played 21 ODI matches at the venue with 12 wins and eight losses under their belt. One clash ended with no result in 2007. Sri Lanka have played four games at the venue with three wins and one loss.

Situated on the eastern banks of the country, the pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to be a belter for the batters, with yet another high-scoring contest in the making. With short boundaries and even pace and bounce off the deck, the bowlers have to be extra careful in their approach.

The last time India played an ODI in Kolkata was in September 2017. The iconic stadium hosted the second of the five-match ODI series against Australia, which India won by a scoreline of 4-1.

After opting to bat first, India ended up scoring 253 on a two-paced pitch on the Kolkata surface. Coming on to bat after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli looked in great touch and along with Ajinkya Rahane shared 102 runs off just 111 deliveries for the second wicket to set the base for the total.

Kohli laced his 92-run, 107-ball knock with eight boundaries, while Rahane hit seven fours during his 55 runs off 64 balls. While Kohli and Rahane were at the crease, India were on course for a big score but the latter's dismissal in the 24th over opened the gates for Australia.

The visitors forged a brilliant fightback with medium pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/51) and Kane Richardson (3/55) sharing the spoils. In the end, India could only manage to post 252 in their allotted 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav took his first of the two ODI hat-trick in Eden Gardens [P.C: ICC]

In the second innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocked the Australian top order with a sensational spell (3/9). However, Australia fought back with Steve Smith's half-century (59) and Travis Head's worthy contribution (39).

Unfortunately, the visitors lost their way in the middle and gave away wickets at regular intervals. Australian hopes disappeared with the fall of Smith, who was holed out off a Hardik Pandya (2/56) bouncer in the 30th over.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/54) then joined the party by sending back Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, and Pat Cummins on consecutive balls to send the Eden Gardens crowd into a frenzy. With his superlative bowling, the left-arm bowler became the very first Indian spinner to bag an ODI hat-trick.

Marcus Stoinis, with his 65-ball 62, gave the Indians a scare towards the end but there were no further hiccups as India eventually won the match by 50 runs.

Team India eye their 10th consecutive ODI series win against Sri Lanka on Thursday

Dasun Shanaka (L) and Rohit Sharma (R) posing with the ODI trophy [Pic Credit: BCCI]

On the back of a clinical all-round performance in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10), Team India registered an emphatic 67-run win against Sri Lanka and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following their comprehensive triumph, the Men in Blue will aim to clinch the Kolkata ODI in order to bag the ongoing series. If Rohit Sharma and Co. manage to get over the line on Thursday, they will bag their tenth consecutive ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

The last time India didn't win an ODI rubber against their Asian rivals was in 2006 when a three-match ODI series was drawn 0-0 without a single match completed.

If India register their tenth consecutive ODI series against Sri Lanka, it will be their second-best ever run against a particular opponent in the format. The Indian team are currently on a 12-ODI series winning streak against West Indies.

