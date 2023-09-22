What happened the last time India played an ODI in Mohali? 

Following their resounding Asia Cup 2023 triumph, Team India are set to feature in a three-match ODI series against Australia. The opening one-day international is scheduled to be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

The Men in Blue have played 16 ODIs at the venue, winning ten of those and losing six. However, despite being an away team, Australia have an even better record in Mohali.

The Australian unit have won six out of the seven ODIs they have played at the venue. Their last win at the ground came in 2019, when Team India also played their last ODI at the venue.

The PCA IS Bindra Stadium hosted the fourth ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia. The series was also India's last ODI assignment before the ODI World Cup 2019.

After India took an early advantage by winning the first two games of the series, Australia saved them by winning the third ODI in Nagpur. However, a win in the fourth game in Mohali saw Australia take the game to the series-decider in Delhi, where the visitors clinched the series.

The fourth ODI in Mohali saw Indian skipper Virat Kohli win the toss and elect to bat first. The two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, made the Australian team toil hard in the heat and gave India a dream start.

Expand Tweet

Dhawan reached his century off 97 balls, while Rohit was dismissed for a well-made 95. Their partnership, worth 193 runs, set the foundation for a big total. The left-hander continued his aggressive intent but was dismissed for his highest ODI score of 143.

After Rishabh Pant's (36 off 24) and Vijay Shankar's (26 off 15) quick-fire cameos, Team India posted a massive total of 358 for 9. For Australia, Pat Cummins took five wickets for 70 runs.

Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner denied India the victory in a high-scoring thriller

Ashton Turner made a phenomenal fifty vs India in Mohali [Getty Images]

In their defense, India then got off to the perfect start with the ball, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch for a duck. Jasprit Bumrah then got the better of Shaun Marsh for six in the fourth over.

However, Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb then steadied the innings and put pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Khawaja reached his half-century off 52 balls, and Handscomb too reached his fifty in 55 balls, while the two added 192 runs for the third wicket. During the 35th over, Handscomb raised his bat for his maiden ODI century off 92 balls.

However, after the dismissals of both Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell, it was Ashton Turner who walked to the crease at No. 6. Soon, Handscomb was also dismissed against Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling, leaving Australia in a spot of bother.

Expand Tweet

However, Turner took on the Indian bowlers and smashed them to all parts of the ground. Reaching his fifty in just 33 balls, the right-hander made full use of the batting conditions in Mohali. The dew-soaked ball did the Indian bowlers no favors, either.

Sending the Indian team on the leather hunt, Turner played a match-winning innings of 84 off 43 balls and helped Australia stun India to win a memorable high-scoring game by four wickets with 13 balls to spare.

The Aaron Finch-led side went on to win the fifth ODI in Delhi as well to cap off a successful tour to India.