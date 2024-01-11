What happened the last time India played a T20I in Mohali? 

A new series beckons as Team India are set to face Afghanistan for three T20Is. The opening fixture will take place at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

The series will see the welcome return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom played their last T20 international during the 2022 T20 World Cup. With a great blend of experience and youth, India boasts a power-packed team and will look to play as a unit.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, is a team packed with young talent that is renowned for its daring tactics and fearless approach. They won their last T20I series, against the UAE. and will be rearing to hand India a huge upset in the upcoming series.

Located in the northern part of the country, Mohali has hosted India for four T20Is so far, with the Men in Blue winning three of them.

The conditions at the venue are expected to suit batters more than the bowlers. With the winter season going on, there are huge chances of dew to come in the second innings, which will make things easier for the team batting second.

India lost against Australia the last time they played a T20I in Mohali in 2022

While India have won three T20Is in Mohali, their only loss at the venue came against Australia in 2022. It was also their last T20I at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, where they are scheduled to host Afghanistan on Thursday.

After being put in to bat first, India lost their two prime batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on. However, KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar Yadav (46 off 25) soon launched a counter-attack that put the Aussie bowlers under the pump.

Even after losing Rahul and Suryakumar in quick succession, the hosts were able to maintain their tempo in the latter overs as Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) took over and gave the hosts a blazing finish.

He helped the Men in Blue yield 67 runs off their last five overs and post 208 after 20 overs.

Despite the impressive total, Australia was certain to finish early given their superb start. Opening for the first time in international cricket, Cameron Green was in a menacing mood as he hammered 61 off only 30 balls.

Green and Steve Smith kept the scoring rate ticking and added 70 runs for the second wicket. India bounced back right after the halfway stage, with Axar Patel (3/17) and Umesh Yadav (2/27) leading the fightback.

However, a blistering cameo of 45* from 21 balls by veteran Matthew Wade sealed a thrilling win for Australia.

