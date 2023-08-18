What happened the last time India played a T20I at the Village, Dublin? 

After a disappointing end to the series against the West Indies, Team India are set to feature in a three-match T20I series against Ireland. The opening encounter is scheduled to be played at the Village in Dublin on Friday, August 18.

All the three T20Is will be played at the same venue in Dublin. Situated in the eastern coast of the country, the surface at the Village is known for offering a balanced wicket that caters to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are more likely to dominate the conditions with the swing in the initial phase of the game. However, batters can also score big runs if they spend some time in the middle.

In total, India have played four T20Is at the venue, winning on all four occasions. The last time India played a T20I at the stadium was last year in June.

After winning the first game comfortably, the second T20I went down to the wire. After opting to bat first, India posted their highest T20I total in Ireland, scoring 225/7 in 20 overs.

After the early dismissal of Ishan Kishan in the third over, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson stitched a match-winning partnership for 176 runs. Their fantastic run stand still remains the highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is.

While Samson scored a brilliant half-century (77), it was Deepak Hooda who etched his name in the history books by smashing a century. Hooda hammered 104 runs off 57 balls.

Not many would have backed the hosts to get close to the target, but they had other ideas. In reply, Ireland got off to a flyer, scoring 65 runs in the first five overs. However, introduction of spin meant Ireland lost two wickets in quick succession after which India to roll back into the game.

Harry Tector (39) and George Dockrell (34) played useful innings and sent Ireland closer to the target. The hosts needed 17 runs off the last over. Umran Malik, who was playing only his second T20I, held his nerves and gave away only 12 runs to help India register a 2-0 whitewash over the hosts.

Bumrah to become the first specialist bowler to captain India in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah will played his last T20I in 2022 [Getty Images]

The upcoming series against Ireland will also see the return of Jasprit Bumrah after a long injury layoff. The star Indian pacer missed 11 months of cricketing action due to a stress fracture.

Bumrah will not only feature in the T20I series but will also captain the Indian team, thus becoming the first-ever specialist bowler to skipper India in a T20 international.

It is pertinent to note that in July last year, Bumrah became the first specialist pacer to captain India in Tests when he skippered India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham.

The upcoming series against Ireland will hold significant importance for Bumrah as he will look to get into his groove before the Asia Cup 2023 and the all-important ODI World Cup later this year.