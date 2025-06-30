What happened the last time India played a Test in Edgbaston before ENG vs IND 2025?

Team India and England are set to clash in the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series on Wednesday (July 2) at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The English team won the first Test in Headingley by five wickets, taking an early 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Edgbaston hosted the fifth and final Test during India's previous tour of England. It was originally scheduled in Manchester in September 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19. England Cricket Board then conducted the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham between July 1 and 5, 2022. With India leading the series 2-1, English captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to chase in the final match.

England's pacers reduced India to 98/5 on the opening day, giving their team a great start. Rishabh Pant then rescued the visiting team with a phenomenal knock of 146 (111) and helped them reach a good first innings total of 416. Ravindra Jadeja (104) supported him with a magnificent century, as the duo stitched a 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket. James Anderson picked up a five-wicket haul for the hosts with the ball.

Mohammed Siraj (4/66), Jasprit Bumrah (3/68), and Mohammad Shami (2/78) then helped India restrict England to 284 in their first innings and secure a 132-run lead. Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) hit half-centuries and took India to 245 in their second innings before getting all out. English skipper Ben Stokes led his side from the front with the ball, scalping four wickets. In a steep chase of 378, Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) put on a 107-run opening stand to set the platform for England.

India made a comeback after that by reducing the opposition to 109/3. Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) then poured water on India's hopes by smashing aggressive centuries. The duo put on a marathon partnership of 269 (316), guiding their side to a commanding seven-wicket victory.

A look at Team India's overall Test record against England at Edgbaston

Team India has a poor Test record at Edgbaston, which will host the upcoming second match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series. They lost seven of the eight games at the venue, while one Test in 1986 ended in a draw.

You can view the schedule of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series here.

