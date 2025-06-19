What happened the last time India played a Test in Headingley before ENG vs IND 2025?

The Five-match Test series between Team India and England will kick off on Friday (June 20) at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The two teams have already reached the venue and commenced preparations for the game. India previously toured England for a five-match Test series in 2021-22. It ended in a 2-2 draw after an intense battle between the high-quality teams.

Headingley played host to the third Test between the two teams during the last tour. The scoreline was 1-0 in favor of Team India going into the contest. Indian captain Virat Kohli went on to win the toss and opted to bat first.

The decision backfired as English pacers James Anderson (3/6), Ollie Robinson (2/16), Sam Curran (2/27), and Craig Overton (3/14) wreaked havoc on the visiting team's batting line-up and skittled them out for a paltry 78 in the first innings. Only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) scored in double digits.

English captain Joe Root led his team from the front with the bat, hitting a magnificent century to steer them to 432 in the first innings, which helped the hosts secure a massive 354-run lead. Rory Burns (61), Haseeb Hameed (68), and Dawid Malan (70) played supporting roles to their skipper in the batting department. Mohammad Shami (4/95) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59) were top performers with the ball for the visitors.

Cheteshwar Pujara then fought hard for India with a valiant knock of 91 (189) in the company of Rohit Sharma (59) and Virat Kohli (55) in the third innings. However, the trio's efforts ended in vain as their team got bundled out for 278 and lost the match by an innings and 76 runs.

Pacer Ollie Robinson starred for the hosts with a five-wicket haul. He was later adjudged Player of the Match for scalping seven wickets across the game and helping England secure a comfortable victory.

A look at Team India's overall Test record against England in Headingley

India has played seven Tests in Headingley so far and won two games. They lost four matches, while one contest in 1979 ended in a draw. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side will be hoping to add a third win at the venue during the upcoming series as they usher into a new era following the retirements of senior players like Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma.

