What happened the last time Team India played an ODI match at Old Trafford in Manchester?

India's tour of England 2022 will come to an end on Sunday (July 17) when the two teams lock horns in the third ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match ODI series, which began on Tuesday, is currently level at 1-1.

After clinching the T20I series, India continued their impressive run of form and won the first ODI at the Oval. Jasprit Bumrah's 6 for 19 guided India to their biggest win on English soil.

With the series on the line, England roared back with a 100-run victory in the second encounter. Reece Topley starred with the ball and produced a career-best 6 for 24.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Manchester.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit will aim to put in a collective performance in Manchester and win their first ODI series in England in eight years. So far, Team India have played 11 ODIs in Manchester, having won five of those games and losing six.

India's last ODI win at the ground came in 2019 when Mohammed Shami's 4-fer skittled West Indies out for 143 in a chase of 269 during the 50-over World Cup.

India lost their last game in Manchester against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup

It was also the last time MS Dhoni played an international game for India.



It was also the last time



#OnThisDay in 2019, for India as they were knocked out of the World Cup in the semi-finals by New Zealand. It was also the last time MS Dhoni played an international game for India.

Infamously remembered by Indian fans for the Men in Blue's heartbreaking exit from the 50-over World Cup 2019, it was on July 19 that India last played a game at Old Trafford. Topping the league stage, India were the firm favorites to win the game only to return empty-handed and teary-eyed.

After New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first in Manchester, Jasprit Bumrah got India off to a perfect start, getting Martin Guptill (1) to edge one to slips.

New Zealand stalwarts captain Kane Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (74) then featured in a steadying 65-run stand for the third wicket. The duo scored the majority of New Zealand's first innings total of 239.

India needed a good start to ease their nerves. However, there was some nip on the pitch for the Kiwi pacers, which they exploited to the hilt. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Matt Henry hunted in the pair to leave India reeling at 24-4.

Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya (32) kept India in the chase before MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja's (77) partnership began to change the momentum of the game.

Jadeja and Dhoni fell in a span of four balls, though, which sealed India’s fate. Dhoni was dismissed courtesy of a brilliant Martin Guptill-direct hit from the boundary. It happened to be the last match of the legendary skipper's international career.

