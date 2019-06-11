What happened to Shikhar Dhawan in the India v Australia match? | World Cup 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 186 // 11 Jun 2019, 15:55 IST

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The Indian cricket team are now fretting over Shikhar Dhawan's fitness after the southpaw suffered a thumb injury during the team's second match of the World Cup against Australia.

It was the first ball of the ninth over, wherein Pat Cummins' back of a length delivery was misjudged by Shikhar Dhawan. The ball rose up higher than Dhawan expected it to and as a result, he got hit on his left thumb while trying to play it with a straight bat.

Dhawan received medication from the Indian team's physio Patrick Farhart. The opening batsman seemed to be in discomfort even after that but he continued to bat and went on to score a fantastic century. His masterful 117-run knock helped India notch up a daunting 352/5. India eventually won the match by 36 runs and Dhawan bagged the 'Player of the Match' award.

While it was expected that Dhawan might not be available for India's next game, recent reports have indicated a worrying picture for the key batsman. He is suspected to have sustained a hairline fracture on his left thumb. Dhawan is widely reported to be out for a period of three weeks or at the very least, India's next two games against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Since, it is unlikely that Dhawan will be ruled out for the entire World Cup, India are not expected to name a replacement for him. For the time being, KL Rahul looks the obvious replacement for Dhawan at the top of the order.

Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik will come in to the side fill in the No. 4 position.

India will hope that Dhawan will be able to return to action quickly given his impeccable record in ICC tournaments. India's main strength also revolves around the top 3 in their batting order, consisting of Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The team management are expected to give an exact update on Shikhar Dhawan's injury later in the day..