What is the highest successful run-chase in Tests at Edgbaston?

Australia will have to chase down a target of 281 on Day 5 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday (June 20) to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

In a game that has seen twists and turns galore, England resumed their second innings on 28-2 on Day 4. They ended up getting bowled out for 273, with Joe Root (46), Harry Brook (46) and Ben Stokes (43) making key contributions.

Australia did a good job of restricting the hosts to under 280, with captain Pat Cummins (4-63) and Nathan Lyon (4-80) shining with the ball. The visitors got off to a solid start, as David Warner and Usman Khawaja added 61 runs for the opening wicket. However, England made a great comeback to reduce Australia to 107-3 by stumps on Day 4.

@LV_Cricket | It started with a reverse rampAnd ended with Broad running wildAnother irresistible day of Test Cricket 🏏@LV_Cricket | #EnglandCricket It started with a reverse ramp 😱And ended with Broad running wild 😍Another irresistible day of Test Cricket 🏏@LV_Cricket | #EnglandCricket https://t.co/SWCe0ZKDYG

Ollie Robinson produced a good ball to have Warner caught behind for 36. Stuart Broad then came up with two excellent deliveries and induced edges from Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6). Australia needed a further 174 runs to win on Day 5 with seven wickets in hand.

England have registered the highest successful chase at Edgbaston

Hosts England have registered the highest successful chase at Edgbaston in Test matches.

They achieved the feat in the rescheduled Test against India in July last year. India set England what seemed like a challenging 378 for victory. The visitors reduced the Englishmen to 109=3. However, Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) added an unbroken 269 runs for the fourth wicket to lift England to a famous win.

South Africa hold the record for the second-highest successful run chase in Tests at Edgbaston. The Proteas were set a target of 281 by England in 2008. Captain Graeme Smith led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 154 off 246, an innings that featured 17 fours.

If Australia reach their target on Tuesday, they will become the third team to chase down more than 280 at Edgbaston.The third-highest successful run chase at the venue is 208 by England against New Zealand in 1999. The hosts won by seven wickets as Alex Tudor scored an unbeaten 99 off 119.

#EnglandCricket | #Ashes twitter.com/i/web/status/1… And breathe...The Aussies end the day onstill needingSum up that final hour And breathe... 😅The Aussies end the day on 1️⃣0️⃣7️⃣/3️⃣ still needing 1️⃣7️⃣4️⃣.Sum up that final hour 👇#EnglandCricket | #Ashes twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2A4T9Dhgbi

West Indies’ chase of 152 in 1991 is fourth on the list, followed by England’s 121 against Australia in the 2015 Ashes.

