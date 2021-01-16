What is India's highest Test total at the Gabba?

Australia scored 369 in the first innings of the Brisbane Test, and India will look to cross the hosts' total. Famously, the Aussies have never lost a Test at the Gabba after scoring 350-plus runs in the first innings.

On the other hand, India’s record at the venue makes for grim reading. In six Tests before this one, the visitors have lost five times. Their best result was a draw under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership in December 2003.

But what has been India’s highest Test total at the Gabba?

#AusvInd



Aus 303/5



When Australia score 300+ in the first innings at the Gabba, they have lost one game at the venue. When they score 350+, they have never lost. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) January 16, 2021

India have scored more than 400-plus runs just twice at the Gabba. Their highest total at the ground is 409, which they scored during that famous draw in 2003. The visitors notched up the total in the first innings.

Sourav Ganguly led from the front, as he scored a brilliant 144. It was the skipper’s first century against the Aussies, with the southpaw's knock helping India take a first innings lead after Australia scored 323.

The visitors reached 409 in 120.1 overs. Ganguly was ably supported by VVS Laxman, who scored 75, while Virender Sehwag made 45 runs.

Interestingly, India had a solid showing the last time they played at the venue. They scored 408 in the first innings in 2014. Murali Vijay scored 144, while Ajinkya Rahane made 81runs.

Past efforts give India batting template for Gabba Test?

India’s previous matches at the Gabba can offer them a template to pile on the runs in the series decider. Both times India crossed the 400-run mark in Brisbane, one batsman dug in and got a big hundred.

Handy contributions from the other batsmen have been a recurring theme too, and Team India can take a note of it.

If India want to get close or go past Australia’s first innings total, they will have to put up a great batting effort. At least one of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane has to go on and get a big score.

The likes of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar will need to come up with handy contributions too. India’s tail can also take a leaf out of Australia’s book, as they will be eager to contribute with the bat in Brisbane.