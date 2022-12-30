"What a sad news to wake up to" - Twitterati react as Rishabh Pant meets with a major car accident

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a major car accident while returning to Uttarakhand from Delhi on Friday, December 30.

Pant's Mercedes car crashed into a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday morning. According to eyewitnesses, Pant's car caught fire after colliding with the railing.

Pant has reportedly sustained injuries to his head, back, and feet. According to ANI, the cricketer has been shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being given primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital.

Several fans and cricketers have expressed concern over Pant's health. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.

inder Singh bhati (AD) @InderSinghBha18 Rishabh pant will be back stronger than ever..!! He's a fighter..!! A champion..!!

He's gonna rock again.. :) Rishabh pant will be back stronger than ever..!! He's a fighter..!! A champion..!! He's gonna rock again.. :)

Parthasarathi @MsDhenier7 That car looks charred. Hopefully Rishabh pant recovers That car looks charred. Hopefully Rishabh pant recovers ❤️

Don2 @n8mare4snjufans PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE GOD DON'T BE CRUEL TO RISHABH PANT. HE IS AN INNOCENT SOUL. PLEASE MAKE HIM COMPLETELY HEALTHY PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE GOD DON'T BE CRUEL TO RISHABH PANT. HE IS AN INNOCENT SOUL. PLEASE MAKE HIM COMPLETELY HEALTHY

Harith Mandadi @harithinspires

Get well soon Champion.. Praying for @RishabhPant17 Thankfully he is out of danger.Get well soon Champion.. Praying for @RishabhPant17 Thankfully he is out of danger. Get well soon Champion..

Ansh @Ansh9552 Just heard about #RishabhPant Thoughts and Prayers with him Get well soon Rishabh Just heard about #RishabhPant Thoughts and Prayers with him Get well soon Rishabh

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks may god protect our boy & hopefully he recovers soon🤞, praying for him.🥺



#RishabhPant What a sad news to wake up to, our superstar Rishabh Pant injured in a road accidentmay god protect our boy & hopefully he recovers soon🤞, praying for him.🥺 What a sad news to wake up to, our superstar Rishabh Pant injured in a road accident 💔😭 may god protect our boy & hopefully he recovers soon🤞, praying for him.🥺#RishabhPant

Rishabh Pandey @RishabhPandey16 Wishing a speedy recovery for Rishabh Pant. Hope everything is fine. Come back soon Rishabh Pant. Wishing a speedy recovery for Rishabh Pant. Hope everything is fine. Come back soon Rishabh Pant.

Steve Harrington @Wasteoftime07

More power to you get well soon Man @RishabhPant17 More power to you get well soon Man @RishabhPant17 🥹More power to you get well soon ❤️

Recent reports suggest that Pant is stable and will undergo treatment for multiple injuries. The 25-year-old was last seen in action during India's recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant was not added to India's squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka

Team India are set to compete against Sri Lanka in three T20Is and as many ODIs at home in January next year. Rishabh Pant was not named in any of the two squads announced on Tuesday, December 27.

Pant was reportedly left out because of a knee injury. It was reported that the keeper-batter had been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further rehabilitation.

The left-handed batter showcased impressive form in the Test series in Bangladesh. He mustered 148 runs from three innings and finished with an average of 49.33.

India's ODI and T20I squads for Sri Lanka series

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

