What Should India’s ODI Batting Order Be against England?

Rohit P FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jul 2018, 01:42 IST

India’s current ODI squad is an exceptionally strong one, with established superstars and eager to please youngsters in red-hot form both in the IPL and recent T20Is. However, talented batsmen in good form pose a headache to selectors as determining the playing XI and batting order becomes difficult.

With the World Cup coming up next year, there might be shuffling around and experimentation in the batting order as the team tries to figure out its best XI. All eyes are firmly on KL Rahul to see if his rich vein of form carries on into the forthcoming ODI series.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form leading up to the England tour, both in the IPL and T20Is against Ireland, and with Rohit Sharma finding form with his 97, they are highly likely to be the opening combination.

As a result, Rahul might not get a chance to open though it is his preferred batting position.

Does Rahul then bat at No. 3, pushing Kohli down the order? Does Rahul open with Dhawan coming in at No. 3?

#1 In at No. 3

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the main contenders at 3

The No. 3 position in ODIs is often reserved for the best batsman in the team as it allows them to face as many balls as possible after the initial passage has been played out by the openers. Kohli has been incredibly consistent at No. 3, and his stats at that position are otherworldly.

Innings: 148

Runs: 7495

Average: 61.43

Strike Rate: 93.29

100s: 28

It is difficult to see anyone batting at No. 3 ahead of Kohli, especially in ODIs, given the kind of performances he has put in time and time again for India particularly when chasing.

However, Kohli has recently stated that he is open to batting at No. 4 due to the astonishing form Rahul has been in and he feels that with him and MS Dhoni to come in afterwards, the top order would be able to back themselves and play aggressively.

While Rahul hasn’t made his mark yet in the No. 3 position in ODIs, his recent form makes a case for experimenting with him at 3 against England, especially if there is an early wicket, but Kohli is likely to remain at 3.

Kohli has maintained incredible stats across nearly 150 innings batting at 3