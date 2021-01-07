“Whatever happened at Adelaide and Melbourne is history” – Ajinkya Rahane ahead of Sydney Test

Ajinkya Rahane is confident about his team’s chances ahead of the Sydney Test. The Indian skipper talked about the importance of being in the moment and dominating each session of the third Test against Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane was speaking to Adam Gilchrist at the toss. With his team bowling first, Rahane stressed on the importance of being patient and starting afresh.

“We’re just focussing on this Test match. We know being in the moment has really helped us. Whatever happened at Adelaide and Melbourne is history. That’s behind us. We have to start fresh here and be patient. Test cricket is all about each and every session, each and every day, and we’re looking to do that,” Rahane said.

India leveled the four-match series at 1-1 after beating the hosts by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Earlier, Australia comprehensively defeated Team India in the first Test at Adelaide to go 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ajinkya Rahane excited about Rohit Sharma’s return

Ajinkya Rahane was also asked about the return of star batsman Rohit Sharma. Rohit replaced Mayank Agarwal in the Indian side, with the vice-captain set to open with youngster Shubman Gill. Rahane admitted India are excited to have Rohit back, pointing to his experience while opening the batting.

“Really happy for him. As a team, we’re all excited to have him back. He’s looked really good in the nets. His experience will come really handy here,” Rahane said.

Ajinkya Rahane looks forward to Saini's debut

At the pre-match interview, Adam Gilchrist also asked Ajinkya Rahane about India’s latest debutant in Navdeep Saini. The fast bowler comes in for the injured Umesh Yadav to take India’s third-seamer slot. Rahane praised India’s latest crop of fast bowlers and feels Saini earned his chance at Sydney.

“Yes, I’m really happy for him. He worked really hard on his bowling and fitness. He’s been really good in domestic cricket and India A games. Last game it was Siraj and this game it is Navdeep Saini. So really happy for him,” Rahane continued.

“You can talk about it all you like, it’s time for action for us” - Tim Paine in bullish mood ahead of Sydney Test

Speaking to Adam Gilchrist at the toss, Australian skipper Tim Paine admitted his side already know where to improve in the upcoming games against India.

“We had a bit of debrief on it, to discuss the areas we need to improve. As I said after the first Test, we felt we haven’t played our best cricket at all this series. That’s a positive thing. We know where we need to improve. But you can talk about it all you like, it’s time for action for us,” Paine said.

Paine was also asked about Australia’s changes in the playing XI. Notably, the team will sport a new-look opening combination in Will Pucovski and David Warner.

“It is exciting on both fronts. To have David Warner back around in your team as you know he is high energy. Brings a lot of confidence to the side. Will Pucovski is someone who has been around our squads for a year or so. We know the talent he’s got, and we’re as excited as anyone else to see him go out this morning,” Paine said.

Tim Paine was also asked about the quarantine controversy. With a lot of talk surrounding the venue of the fourth Test, and India’s reluctance to play at Brisbane, Paine reiterated Australia are okay with playing anywhere.

“It’s all we can do. Try and play our best cricket here in Sydney. Whatever happens off the field and between the boards is out of our control. We’re very clear. We’re happy to play anywhere anytime. So we’ll go about our business this Test and then go where we have to go,” Paine continued.

Paine further admitted that Travis Head was unlucky to miss out, as he revealed that the change was to try and establish a partnership at the top.

“Travis Head misses out, unfortunately. Hasn’t done a hell of a lot wrong. We’ve had the emergence of an all-rounder (Cameron Green) which has changed the makeup of our team a little bit. We want to establish an opening partnership as well so something had to give there. We spoke about it last night. It’s been a long time since we kept a batsman out of our starting line up who averages nearly 40. That’s a good sign for our team but unlucky for Head,” Paine said.