"Where I come from, playing cricket was considered crime" - When an emotional Akash Deep opened up on maiden Test call-up

Team India pacer Akash Deep proved to be an unexpected hero in the visitors' historic triumph against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With India having lost the first Test by five wickets at Headingley in Leeds, the decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test was heavily criticized by both fans and experts.

One can only image the kind of pressure his replacement in the playing XI would have been under - it was none other than Akash Deep. However, instead of feeling the pressure, the Bengal pacer grabbed his golden opportunity and bowled India to a win for the ages. After playing a support role to Mohammed Siraj in the first innings, claiming four wickets, he picked up six scalps in the second innings.

Having completed a memorable 10-wicket haul, Akash Deep spoke to Cheteshwar Pujara and revealed that his sister is suffering from cancer and that his performance in the match was a dedication to her. The right-arm pacer is no stranger to personal tragedies. Coming from an extremely humble background, he lost his father and elder brother in the span of a few months.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after earning his maiden Test call-up in February 2024, an emotional Akash Deep opened up on his struggles and said:

"Where I come from, playing cricket was considered crime. But today, because of me, if the mentality of the people there changes and they start supporting their kids, that will be my biggest achievement. We all have some talent or the other, but we are sometimes forced to study because of family pressure and the talent gets buried. So I hope those youngsters can now properly express their desire and the parents support them."

The 28-year-old added that while he doesn't get much time to visit his hometown Sasaram in Bihar due to his cricket commitments, he makes it a point to interact with kids in the area whenever possible. The Team India pacer added:

"It’s very difficult to find time, these days. But whenever I have a window, I go there and try to talk to the kids as much as possible. If I cannot coach them, I try to inspire them through words. And going forward as well, I’ll try to do whatever I can for Bihar cricket."

Expand Tweet

Coming into the playing XI for Bumrah at Edgbaston, Akash Deep claimed 4-88 in the first innings and followed it up with 6-99 in the second essay.

Akash Deep's Test stats so far

The match at Edgbaston was Akash Deep's eighth Test. He made his debut against England in Ranchi in February 2024 and claimed 3-83 in the first innings. The right-arm pacer has so far claimed 25 wickets at an average of 28.60.

Looking at his first-class career, the medium pacer has featured in 39 matches and has picked up 138 wickets at an average of 23.79, with the aid of six five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls.

