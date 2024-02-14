"I miss dad the most today" - Akash Deep's unexpected journey towards exceeding expectations

‘Staying in the present’ is one of the most popular catchphrases in the world of cricket. What was once a progressive tenet has now become a hoary response. From someone who is making their debut to the one playing his 100th Test, everyone uses it as a convenient crutch.

But there are also some who don’t have a choice.

A 13-year-old Akash Deep found himself engulfed in a maelstrom when he came to Durgapur, a city around 170 km from Kolkata, to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer. His father had suffered paralysis and his condition would deteriorate often. A paranoid Akash was frequently called back to his native Sasaram, a small village in the Rohtas district of Bihar.

“During that time, I couldn’t think about cricket, let alone giving it time. Dad’s health used to deteriorate frequently and all I would wonder was what was next. And dad had paralysis, so there was no hope as well that he’d get better. So those were really difficult times. I couldn’t afford to think about my future; life was simply going on,” Akash Deep said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, a day after earning his maiden India call-up.

At the age of living life without a care, a teenaged Akash was living to fight another day. He was torn between his heart and mind. The helplessness was real. This ordeal went on for five years, starting 2010 when he first left his home for greener pastures. And it seemed like the beginning of the end when he lost his elder brother just a couple of months after his father’s demise. Akash Deep's life came crashing down, let alone his dream.

It took him two long years to pick up the pieces when his Durgapur relative worked up a connection with United Club in CAB’s first division league. “When all of this happened, I just had one thought: ‘Mere paas toh khone ke liye kuch hai hi nahin. Toh ab paane ke liye sab kuch hai,’” he says, with a lump forming in his throat.

When pushed to a corner, you’ve got no choice but come out swinging. With nothing to lose, Akash Deep emerged with renewed fortitude and fire in his belly to give one more shot at his childhood dream. Like he himself says, realisation of a goal is nothing but a new opportunity presenting itself. And boy, he made them count.

It was as if he took an elevator to the top. For someone who wanted to become a batter, Akash Deep's fast bowling took the Maidan by storm. He was selected for Bengal’s Vision 2020 programme soon before breaking into the Under-23 side. By 2019 end, he had made his senior debut for the state in all three formats.

Since then, Akash Deep has been the highest wicket-taker among Bengal’s fabled pace triumvirate. Yet, his access to the national fringes has come after Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar. But by Akash’s own admission, the success of his compatriots only instilled belief in him. Just speak to him once and his humility will shine through, underlined by an innocent smile.

Wickets share for Bengal's pace trio since start of 2018/19 SMAT:

Name Ranji matches Ranji wickets VHT matches VHT wickets SMAT matches SMAT wickets Akash Deep 23 89 22 35 27 34 Mukesh Kumar 20 74 16 21 22 21 Ishan Porel 24 69 17 23 28 39

International cricket is a massive step-up. But Akash Deep knows how to keep things simple and, like all cricketers these days, sticks to his process. But it is the 27-year-old’s eagerness to learn and sheer love for the game which will hold him in good stead.

And he might have to still wait for his debut. But he knows how to stay in the present, and keep at it.

Excerpts from Akash Deep's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

Q. The team was announced on Saturday morning when you were playing the Ranji Trophy match versus Kerala. When did you get to know and what was your reaction?

Akash Deep: I was on the field, when I saw our support staff suddenly clap from outside. I asked them, ‘Kya hua? Aise taali kyun baja rahe hai?’ That’s when they told me I’ve been selected in the Test team.

Q. You were the highest wicket-taker for India A against England Lions with 11 scalps. Were you little hopeful of something happening in the current series itself?

Akash Deep: I always wanted to come into the Test side but I didn't expect it to happen this soon. I wasn’t sure but I had this sixth sense that something might happen in this series itself.

Q. You and your family have gone through a lot in the last 15 years. How happy is everyone back at Sasaram?

Akash Deep: I couldn’t speak to everyone because the Ranji Trophy match was on. But I spoke to my family and they were very happy. Their dream is to see their son always do well and play for the country; so my mom and all were extremely happy.

Q. You’ve experienced as many ups as the number of downs. Did all your struggles come flashing back when you saw your name in the Indian team?

Akash Deep: Absolutely. Whenever something like this happens, I miss my father a lot. I always felt that he needed to see my success. Every father wants to be remembered by their kid’s name. And my father also wanted to see me do something big. I couldn’t do anything when he was around; in fact, he was sceptical about making sport a career. Today, I miss him the most because he would have been the happiest.

Q. Apart from your family, who are the other people who must have felt proud seeing your selection?

Akash Deep: Where I come from, playing cricket was considered crime. But today, because of me, if the mentality of the people there changes and they start supporting their kids, that will be my biggest achievement. We all have some talent or the other, but we are sometimes forced to study because of family pressure and the talent gets buried. So I hope those youngsters can now properly express their desire and the parents support them.

Q. Do you go speak to the young kids in your locality whenever you visit Sasaram?

Akash Deep: It’s very difficult to find time, these days. But whenever I have a window, I go there and try to talk to the kids as much as possible. If I cannot coach them, I try to inspire them through words. And going forward as well, I’ll try to do whatever I can for Bihar cricket.

Q. Since your debut, you have picked more wickets for Bengal than Ishan Porel and Akash Deep. Did it feel frustrated at any point seeing them get rewarded before you?

Akash Deep: No, I never felt anything of this sort [laughs]. It is a great thing that Mukesh bhai and Ishan got their opportunities before me and it served as a motivation and confidence-booster for me. I was like, ‘Yeh log khel rahe, toh mai bhi khelunga ek din.’ And I was more focused. And I was equally happy for them because seeing their growth instilled belief in me.

Q. Your breakthrough came when you were picked for the Irani Trophy last year. But you weren’t in the playing XI. How did it validate or disappoint you to work harder?

Akash Deep: These selections are a stepping stone towards the ultimate dream. So I was happy for myself. It is not in my hands whether I’ll play or not. What is in my control is my process and hardwork. Whenever I’ll get an opportunity to play, I’ll try to perform to the best of my ability. This has always been my mindset.

Q. You were with Team India during the 2023 WTC final. How was that for a learning curve?

Akash Deep: Yeah I practised with the team for about 20 days. It was a motivation and also a great learning experience to be around so many great players. Skill is something you can polish by working on yourself. But I focused more on the mental side of things, by speaking to them or just watching the greats of our game go about things. I always try to learn those things, because mental toughness helps compensate for physical aspects.

Q. The pressure and level of the IPL are way more than that of India A and Rest of India. How has your stint with RCB shaped you?

Akash Deep: IPL has helped a lot because you’re around the best from around the globe. When you bowl to the best batters or watch the best bowlers in action and talk to them, you get to learn a lot. When things are going well, you don’t need anything. But it’s during the tough times that doubts seep in. So you learn things from these great players which come in handy when in uncharted territory.

Q. How is your bond with Virat Kohli? Is there something he told you which has stayed with you?

Akash Deep: Yeah Virat bhai has just told me one thing that everything is about confidence. Irrespective of the level you are playing at, you need confidence. And confidence stems from only one thing, which is practice. If you practice something so much, you have that belief that you will do it anywhere, at any given time. So if you’ve worked on that, you will never face any confusion. So this is something Virat bhai had told me and it has helped me a lot.

Q. How is your mindset now different from that of the Akash Deep who RCB had called up for the second phase of IPL 2021?

Akash Deep: Back then, I lacked clarity in mind. But over the years, I learnt that cricket gets easy if you keep things simple and focus on your process and the things in your control.

Q. Your first ever wicket in domestic cricket was Ruturaj Gaikwad. How was that happiness different from what you’re experiencing now?

Akash Deep: I have always had this thing in me that, whenever I get a platform, I look at it like an opportunity presented by god rather than my dream coming true. And unless I don’t utilise it to the fullest, I can’t enjoy the way I am supposed to. When I got to represent Bengal for the very first time, it was an opportunity for me and I wanted to do justice to it. And that’s why I don’t celebrate my wickets that much, because I don’t have these things in my head. Even when I’d play for India, I will only have one thing in mind and that is to perform and help the team win.

Q. You replaced Ashok Dinda in the playing XI when you made your Ranji Trophy debut – big boots to fill. But I’ve always noticed that you never let the situation get the better of yourself. Is it down to the struggles you overcame pretty early in life?

Akash Deep: Yes, definitely. When you’ve gone through some real tough times, you are left without any fear and options. So, no matter the situation, you’ll neither be scared nor confused.

Q. Is this also why you up your game in knockouts?

Akash Deep: Yes. A big team or a big player or a big match motivates me even more and makes me want to do something special.

Q. When you had to frequently commute between Durgapur and Sasaram, how helpless did you feel? How did you stay strong?

Akash Deep: During that time, I couldn’t think about cricket, let alone giving it time. Dad’s health used to deteriorate frequently and all I would wonder was what was next. And dad had paralysis, so there was no hope as well that he’d get better. So those were really difficult times. I couldn’t afford to think about my future; life was simply going on.

Q. After what happened in 2015, you took a few years to come back to cricket. How did you manage everything in that period?

Akash Deep: When all of this happened, I just had one thought: ‘Mere paas toh khone ke liye kuch hai hi nahin. Toh ab paane ke liye sab kuch hai.’ I wanted to put in the effort and try. I went on working hard and, when god wants to give you something, you will get it.

Q. You got hooked to cricket with the final of the 2007 World T20. What got you into fast bowling?

Akash Deep: I wanted to be a batter only. But I had never played with leather ball. So when I came here, I couldn’t figure out the difference in pace and bounce. I felt the balls were too quick for me. But I used to bowl quite fast with tennis ball. So I thought I’d rather bowl.

Q. When you are on song, it seems like you can take a wicket every ball. Do you also feel the same way when in rhythm?

Akash Deep: Not exactly like getting a wicket every ball. But when I like my rhythm, the confidence stays right up. Whichever batter is there in front of me, I feel like I can make him do what I want him to do.

Q. You are bowled a lot in the third session when the ball reverses. Did you specially work on it?

Akash Deep: Nothing like that. I like bowling when the ball is reversing and otherwise too. I just try to deliver each ball with the same intensity – be it the first over or the last. And when you bowl at the same pace even when the ball is old and reversing, it helps a bit.

Q. Who is your coach with whom you work on the minutest of technicalities in bowling?

Akash Deep: I never had a coach for bowling as such because I had never played professional cricket. After coming to Bengal, the coaches I have played under helped me. Wherever I have played, whenever I felt like learning something from someone, I have done that and added layers to my bowling.

Q. Your batting is also quite handy. How did you hone those skills?

Akash Deep: In this day and age, the number I bat at, it is very important to contribute runs for the team. If you look at Test cricket, teams whose tail makes runs win. And that’s why I felt like I should develop my batting skills as well.

Q. Your 53* off 18 against Jharkhand is well documented. But you also have a 44 off 72 versus Karnataka in the 2019 Ranji semifinal. Is that your most memorable knock?

Akash Deep: Yes, that is the most memorable knock of my life. That came on a helpful wicket and we were reduced to 120 for seven and there was the added pressure of a semifinal. Anustup Majumdar was scoring runs at the other end and we stitched together a partnership of 100-plus. So that was an extremely crucial knock for me.

Q. You had a good Vijay Hazare – the spells against MP and Goa were as fiery as it can get. The IPL is up next. How are you looking at your white-ball aspirations?

Akash Deep: There’s still a month left in the red-ball season. So I am not thinking much about white ball yet. I want to keep my focus on red ball. If your control and rhythm are good, and if you are doing well with the red ball, you’ll automatically do well in limited-overs cricket. But not necessarily the other way around.

Q. You missed the 2022/23 Vijay Hazare due to injury. Being a fast bowler, what do you do for fitness?

Akash Deep: Most important is our recovery, training plan, diet and sleep. These four things should be part of the daily routine and shouldn’t be compromised at any cost.

Q. Every single member of the Bengal team maintains that there’s no one like you when it comes to dedication. Your thoughts?

Akash Deep: I don’t know [laughs]. It’s probably one of god’s gifts. When I play cricket, I can’t see anything else. I feel like this is what my life is. And I always play every match like it’s my last.

Q. Your father was a high school teacher who gave importance to education. Is there something he always told you which you follow to a fault?

Akash Deep: My dad always believed that discipline is paramount in life. He always asked me to stay disciplined and speak the truth because these two things would keep me happy regardless of my profession.

