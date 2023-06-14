When was the last time Australia won an Ashes series in England?

The last time Australia won the Ashes in England, Todd Murphy, the youngest member of the Pat Cummins-led squad for the 2023 series, was just nine months old while all-rounder Cameron Green was two.

Both Green and Murphy are part of Australia's 17-member squad for the first two Tests of the forthcoming Ashes series in England, which starts on June 16 in Birmingham.

After crushing India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship final at the Oval, the Baggy Greens will look forward to accomplishing a feat that has eluded them for more than two decades.

Although Australia have retained the past three editions of the Ashes, including two of them Down Under, defeating England in their own backyard still remains a formidable challenge.

Australia last won an Ashes series in England in 2001, when they defeated the hosts 4-1 under Steve Waugh's captaincy.

How Australia won the last Ashes Test series in England?

Former Australian bowlers Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

The ruthless bowling duo of Glenn McGrath (32 wickets at 16.94) and Shane Warne (31 wickets at 18.71) dismantled the English batting lineup as Australia dominated the hosts in the 2001 Ashes series.

The two stalwarts prepared for the series with stints in county cricket - with Worcestershire and Somerset respectively - which came 10 months prior to the Ashes.

Mark Waugh's remarkable batting efforts - 430 runs at 86.00 - further emphasized Australia's utter domination on that tour. Barring the fourth Test at Headingley, Australia outplayed their arch-rivals throughout the series.

McGrath was named the Player of the Series (POTS) from Australia, while Mark Butcher, who finished as the top scorer of the series with 456 runs, was England's Player of the Series.

Australia have since gone on to lose the 2005 (1-2), 2009 (1-2), 2013 (0-3) and 2015 (2-3) series in England. The closest they came to winning in England this decade was in 2019, when the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

England v Australia - 5th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four

Australia registered convincing victories in Birmingham and Manchester to lead 2-1 ahead of the final Test. However, Tim Paine & Co. lost the Oval Test by 135 runs and hence missed the opportunity to clinch the series.

