Where are they now? The last Indian team that came close to winning a Test series in Australia

The class of '03-04 almost gave India their first Test series victory on Australian soil

Is this the Indian team the best ever? If anyone wants to come to a conclusion by looking at stats regarding the Test series in Australia, it might be true. The Indian cricket team hoisted their flag in every major cricketing nation, but things are not that smooth Down Under. As unbelievable as it might sound, the Indian team have never managed to win a Test series in Australia thus far.

Whether it's the level of Australian cricket that has gone down or the standard of Indian cricket has gone high, Virat Kohli's boys are playing a different brand of cricket in Australia. They are dominating the Aussies, something the precursors failed to do.

However, led by another such aggressive skipper, a courageous Indian team came close to winning a Test series in Australia. The four-match series was tied at 1-1 and India had a great fourth Test, but fell short of four wickets as Australia managed to keep the record intact. Let us have a look at where the members of that team are now:

#1 Openers - Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra

Sehwag had a great series

While Kohli is constantly shuffling his opening pair, the-then skipper Sourav Ganguly had immense faith in the Virender Sehwag-Aakash Chopra partnership. Sehwag scored 464 runs in that series which includes a century and a half-century. His average was of 58. Post-retirement, Sehwag was seen in the commentary box and he also was a mentor of the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. He has also opened a cricket academy and an international school.

Sehwag's partner didn't have much success in the series. Chopra could only manage to accumulate 186 runs in four matches with the best score of 48. His average was below 25. Unlike Sehwag, Chopra didn't have a highly illustrious cricketing career, but he has become a household name because of his TV stints. The Delhi-lad currently works as an expert.

