Where does Ben Stokes rank among the greatest England Test captains?

England captain Ben Stokes inspired his team’s brilliant fightback in Ashes 2023 as they recovered from a 0-2 deficit to square the five-match Test series at 2-2.

The hosts’ Bazball ploy backfired at Edgbaston in the first Test as they declared on Day 1 despite being on top of Australian bowlers. The second Test was also a closely contested one, but the Aussies prevailed.

Facing a must-win situation, Stokes and Co. were under a lot of pressure heading into the third Test at Headingley. However, Stokes combined with pacers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to lift England to a memorable win. Having found some rhythm, the hosts kept Australia on the back foot and were successful in leveling the series.

After losses in the first two Tests, there was a massive backlash in England. Stokes, however, won plenty of plaudits for the manner in which he captained the side in the last three matches.

Former skipper Michael Vaughan paid one of the biggest compliments to Stokes.

He wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

“When you have that conversation, of course you’re thinking about Test match victories - and as captain Stokes has now won 13 out of 18 Tests [19], which is incredible. But you’re also thinking about a deeper impact. I think in time Stokes will be remembered as the captain who helped changed the way Test cricket is played -and that surely is the perfect legacy.”

On that note, we try and decipher where Stokes ranks among the greatest England Test captains.

Mike Brearley, undoubtedly, ranks as England’s best Test captain ever. He had an ordinary record as a batter in Test cricket - an average of 22.88 from 39 Tests. However, as leader of the England Test team, he was extraordinary. Brearley led England in 31 out of which they won 18 and lost only four.

Brearley is most remembered as the captain who was at the helm when England recovered from 0-1 down to win the 1981 Ashes. He was reinstated as captain before the third Test of the series and got the best out of Ian Botham, who engineered an unbelievable turnaround.

Not only in England, Brearley is regarded as one of the finest captains that world cricket has ever produced.

Michael Vaughan-led England ended Australia’s Ashes dominance. (Pic: Getty Images)

Vaughan, himself, deserves the second position for being the captain who ended Australia’s dominance in the Ashes. From 1989 to 2002-03, Australia won eight Ashes in a row. The streak was broken when Vaughan led England to victory in 2005 in what is still regarded by many as the greatest Ashes series ever.

The former batter’s impressive captaincy record proves that the 2005 Ashes win was no flash in the pan. Vaughan won 26 and lost only 11 of the Tests he led England in. Perhaps, his greatest legacy is the fact that England have not lost an Ashes at home since 2005. They have won three and have drawn the last two.

It is difficult to rank the rest because there are way too many conflicting parameters. Andrew Strauss carried on Vaughan’s legacy and definitely features on the list. He led England in 40 Tests of which the team won 24 and lost 11. Although 19 of his wins as captain came in England, he was also in charge when they thumped Australia 3-1 in 2010-11.

Peter May was also highly successful as England's captain. He led the country in 41 Tests, winning 20 of them. Again, 16 of these wins came in England. Having said that, it is the case with most captains. It cannot be denied that, as a leader, May was hugely succession.

Sir Alastair Cook also deserves a mention. He won 24 and lost 22 of his 59 Tests as captain, but was at the helm when England famously won the Test series in India in 2012. No visiting side has ever defeated India in India in a Test series since then.

Ironically, although Joe Root (27) has the most Test win as England captain, it is difficult to include him in the list as he lost almost as many (26).

Stokes on the path of greatness

The 2023 Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic: Getty Images)

Stokes has been exceptional as Test captain since taking over from Root. Combining with coach Brendon McCullum, he had turned around England’s fortunes in spectacular fashion. Of his 19 Tests as captain, Stokes has won 13 - a hugely impressive number.

Breaking down Stokes’ stats further, he has won nine Test matches in England, three in Pakistan, and one in New Zealand. More than his numbers, it’s the manner in which the all-rounder has helped redefine England’s Test cricket that stands out, as Vaughan rightly pointed out.

As for ranking him among England’s great Test captains, it’s a bit too early to give him a number. These are still early days for him as a leader. Once he has captained England in 40-45 Tests, we will automatically get the answer. Till then, let’s hold the debate.