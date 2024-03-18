Where should Rishabh Pant bat for DC in IPL 2024?

Among the several storylines surrounding the start of IPL 2024, none trumps the return of Rishabh Pant on the cricket field after 15 months. The 26-year-old suffered a horrific car accident when at the prime of his playing career and required knee surgery for his torn ligaments.

After a lengthy rehabilitation and recovery process, Pant will return to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC). The side struggled massively in his absence, finishing second from bottom on the points table with only five wins in 14 games.

DC also made a few modifications to the squad during the off-season with releases and buys at the mini-auction last year. While the loss of Harry Brook and Lungi Ngidi could be dagger blows to their chances, there is no denying that Rishabh Pant's form remains the suspense that will likely determine the franchise's fortunes in IPL 2024.

With that in mind, let us look at what position Pant should bat in for DC to have their best chance of staging a comeback in IPL 2024 after a dismal last season.

A look at Rishabh Pant's numbers at different batting positions in the IPL and T20Is

Rishabh Pant has batted at every position from opening to No.8 in his illustrious IPL career. The 26-year-old has scored 2,838 runs at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of almost 148 in 98 IPL games.

While the overall numbers make for stunning reading, Pant has tended to shine at certain positions better than others. The southpaw incidentally opened the batting in his maiden IPL season in 2016, scoring 104 runs at an average of 34.70 and a strike rate of 136.80 in four stints. Despite impressive numbers, that was the last instance of Pant opening in the IPL.

Pant has batted at No.3 sparingly in almost every IPL season since 2017 with resounding success. The Roorkee-born cricketer has scored 382 runs at one drop with an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of over 170 in 12 innings.

Despite wielding his willow at most positions in the batting order, No.4 has been Pant's customary position for DC. The attacking batter has amassed 1,739 runs at the position at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 147.60 with nine half-centuries in 52 innings.

After No.4, Pant has batted the most at No.5, scoring 601 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 142.80, including four half-centuries, in 25 stints. The DC skipper has also batted below No.5 on four occasions with little success at an average of under four.

IPL Batting Position Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s Opening 4 104 34.7 136.8 1 0 No.3 12 382 38.2 170.5 1 0 No.4 52 1739 39.5 147.6 9 1 No.5 25 601 30 142.8 4 0 No.6 2 3 1.5 25 0 0 No.7 and below 2 8 8 114.3 0 0

Rishabh Pant has also played 66 T20Is for India but with limited success compared to the IPL, scoring under 1,000 runs at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.

Similar to the IPL, the left-hander has batted in all positions from opening to No.6 in the order. Pant averages a paltry 14.20 at a strike rate of 136.52 in five innings as an opener.

His numbers at No.3 are his best at the T20I level, averaging over 29 at a strike rate of 127.17 in six innings. Yet, Pant has predominantly batted at Nos. 4 and 5 for India in T20Is, averaging 21.54 in 27 innings at the former and 27 in 15 innings at the latter. He has also batted at No.6 thrice with little to no success, averaging only 14.

T20Is Batting Position Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s Opening 5 71 14.2 136.53 0 0 No.3 6 117 29.25 127.17 1 0 No.4 27 474 21.54 126.06 2 0 No.5 15 297 27 123.23 1 0 No.6 3 28 14 140 0 0

From the numbers, it is crystal clear that at the IPL and international level, Pant has maximum experience batting at No.4 followed by No.5. Yet, his performances at one drop have topped the chart overall despite his average at two down being the highest at the IPL level.

Best fit for Pant the batter and the Delhi Capitals unit?

It is clear as day and night that Rishabh Pant must bat at No.3 or 4 based on his average, strike rate, and experience at each position. Yet, his fit in the Delhi Capitals batting order for the side to realize their maximum potential must take precedence.

It is thus worthwhile looking at the rest of their batting lineup to figure out Pant's best position in DC's batting order. Australian opener David Warner and Indian youngster Prithvi Shaw are certainties to open the batting to start the season.

With Mitchell Marsh, arguably the most in-form T20I batter in world cricket, sure to feature in the DC's lineup, his numbers at No.3 and No.4 make the choice for Pant's position as easy as they come. Marsh averages a sensational 43.16 at a strike rate of 143.86 in 30 innings at one drop but only 24 at 110.34 at No.4.

Furthermore, the all-rounder has batted at No.3 in all but T20I games for Australia since 2023 and averages over 70 at a strike rate of over 160.

While Pant has credible numbers at No.5, his performances and experience at No.4 are considerably better in the IPL. Also, DC boasts no proven batting option at the position for the skipper to bat any lower than 4.

In conclusion, it is a no-brainer that Rishabh Pant should slot in at No.4 for DC, considering all the numbers and other contributing factors. The position has historically been his best impact and experience-wise and is ultimately also the ideal fit for the Delhi Capitals to achieve optimum success with the willow.

