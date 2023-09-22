Which 2023 World Cup team is the worst hit with injuries?

Eight teams have so far announced their squads for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Pakistan were the latest side to name their 15-man squad on Friday.

While India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Netherlands and Afghanistan have also announced their teams, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are yet to name their squads.

The last day for all the 10 participating nations to finalize their World Cup squad is September 27. After this date, any changes to the squad will need the approval of the International Cricket Council.

While teams would ideally not like to make any last-time changes, many participating nations might be forced to alter their squads, as most sides are battling injury issues.

Ahead of the September 27 deadline, we take a look at which teams are the worst hit due to fitness and injury issues.

India: Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel (left) suffered a left quadricep strain during the Asia Cup. (Pic: AP)

All-rounder Axar Patel picked up a left quadricep strain during India’s Super 4 game in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

He did not feature in the squad for the first two ODIs against Australia. His availability for the last game is also subject to fitness.

It remains to be seen whether he recovers in time for the World Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar are his potential replacements.

After suffering back spasms during the Asia Cup, his comeback tournament, Shreyas Iyer was declared fit for the Australia series. However, his progress will be closely monitored, given his injury-prone status.

South Africa: Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala

Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

In a setback for South Africa, pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the World Cup after being initially named in the squad. Nortje complained of back spasms after the second ODI against Australia and underwent scans and tests.

Magala, meanwhile, is out with a knee injury. Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams have been named as the aforementioned duo's replacements in South Africa’s 15-member World Cup squad.

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, and Michael Bracewell

Tim Southee will undergo surgery for broken thumb. (Pic: Getty Images)

Experienced New Zealand pacer Tim Southee suffered a broken thumb while fielding in the fourth ODI against England at Lord's recently.

He will undergo surgery for the same but has not been ruled out of the World Cup yet. New Zealand Cricket has siad that a decision on his availability will be taken following the results of the surgery.

Expand Tweet

Kane Williamson has been named the captain for the World Cup, but he's still recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. There no guarantee of him being available for the opening match on October 5.

Also, Kyle Jamieson is unavailable due to a back injury and Adam Milne due to a hamstring issue, while Michael Bracewell is out due to ruptured achilles.

Sri Lanka: Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara

Wanindu Hasaranga is among the many Sri Lankan players on the injury list. (Pic: Getty Images)

Sri Lanka suffered in the Asia Cup due to injuries a number of their key players. Maheesh Theekshana injured his hamstring during the Super 4 match against Pakistan and missed the final. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera suffered a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and missed the Asia Cup.

Key leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga also missed the Asia Cup after picking up a thigh strain during the LPL. According to some reports, he could miss the World Cup having suffered another injury during rehab.

Sri Lanka’s woes did not end there. Dilshan Madushanka tore an oblique muscle during a practice game and missed the Asia Cup, while fellow pacer Lahir Kumara suffered a side strain.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell

A hand fracture has put Travis Head’s World Cup chances in serious doubt. (Pic: AP)

Travis Head fractured his hand while batting in the fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia. He is in serious doubt for the World Cup. Pacer Mitchell Starc suffered a groin injury during the Ashes. He missed the South Africa tour and the first ODI against India.

Similarly, Glenn Maxwell also missed the first ODI against India due to his ankle issues. Pat Cummins (wrist), Steve Smith (wrist) missed the South Africa tour, but have been declared fit for the India series.

Pakistan: Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Pakistan will miss the services of Naseem Shah. (Pic: AP)

In a major blow for Pakistan, pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the Super 4 match against India in the Asia Cup. He has been replaced by Hasan Ali.

Expand Tweet

Fellow pacer Haris Rauf has been included in the World Cup squad. He picked up a side strain during the Asia Cup, but has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Ebadot Hossain

Najmul Hossain Shanto suffered a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was also ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury after he scored a hundred against Afghanistan. He was replaced by Litton Das.

In another setback, Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the ODI series against Afghanistan. According to a report in Cricbuzz, he has been ruled out of the World Cup.

England: Mark Wood and Adil Rashid

Mark Wood hasn’t played a game since the Ashes. (Pic: Getty Images)

England speedster Mark Wood suffered a sore heel following his heroics in Ashes 2023. He hasn’t played an international match since. There are concerns over experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid as well. He left the field with cramps during the first ODI against New Zealand in Cardiff and did not feature in the remaining games due to calf tightness.

Clearly, while almost every team taking part in the 2023 ODI World Cup seems to be battling injury issues, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia are undoubtedly the worst hit of all sides.