Which 3 Australian bowlers have got Virat Kohli out the most times ahead of the WTC final?

There is something about playing against the mighty Australians that brings out the best in Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain has scored 1979 runs against the Kangaroos, averaging 48.26. He has also scored 8 centuries and five half-centuries against them, including a highest score of 186.

Over the years, the Australians have been vocal about the importance of his wicket, no matter what game or format they meet in. It's not going to be any different when they meet once more, this time at the Oval for the World Test Championship Final.

India and Australia will play the only Test starting on 7th June, fighting it out for the ultimate prize - the Test championship mace. If India are to get over the line in this game, some of the focus is definitely going to be on their marquee batter, who has had his issues against some of the Australian bowlers.

On that note, we take a look at which 3 Australian bowlers have dismissed Virat Kohli the most times ahead of the WTC final.

#1 Nathan Lyon

The wily old fox has troubled Virat Kohli more than any other Australian bowler. Nathan Lyon, the veteran Australian spinner, has dismissed the former Indian captain seven times in Test matches while conceding 511 runs.

The off-spinner usually causes some trouble for Kohli, especially early on in his innings. So, it might not be a surprise to see the Australians use him earlier than usual to try and force the match-up.

#2 Pat Cummins

The Australian captain is the second-most successful bowler against one of India's best batters. Pat Cummins has dismissed the former Indian captain five times in 10 innings, conceding only 82 runs in that time.

Kohli averages merely 16.40 against Cummins and this could be another battle to watch out for, depending on how things unfold. It's a match-up that has been dominated by the fast bowler, and he'd love to add another feather to his cap in their upcoming meeting.

#3 Josh Hazlewood/Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have got the better of the RCB batter on three occasions. The former has conceded 167 runs against India's number four, dismissing him thrice in Test matches.

Starc, on the other hand, has been a tad more expensive, having conceded 219 runs. He too has gotten rid of Kohli thrice, so the Australians have enough bowling options to counter the threat of one of India's greatest batters, giving them a bit of an advantage coming into this contest.

