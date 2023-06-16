Which three players have the most Ashes appearances?

Test cricket's most storied rivalry, the battle for the Ashes urn between Australia and England, is all set for another enthralling chapter, starting at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16. Both teams enter the much-anticipated series on the back of tremendous form over the last couple of years, skyrocketing the prospects of a hard-fought contest.

While the home team has transformed its approach into a more free-stroking and aggressive style of play under the combination of skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, the Aussies have an enticing mix of attacking and defensive options in all departments of the game.

England have won 10 of their previous 12 Tests, including six of their last seven at home, while the Aussies finished atop the points table for the 2021–23 WTC cycle and defeated India in the final a week ago to clinch the WTC title.

Australia still hold the upper hand in the battle between the Ashes rivals, leading 140-108 after 340 Tests with 92 drawn games dating back to 1882. They have retained the little urn since winning the 2017-18 Ashes at home, despite not winning a series in England since 2001.

While the legendary bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad have played the most Ashes Tests among active cricketers with 35 each, Steve Smith leads the pack for Australia with 32 Ashes matches to his name.

As the spicy contest between the teams gets ready to rock and roll, let us look back at the three players with the most Ashes appearances of all time.

#1 Sydney Edward Gregory

One of the oldest past cricketers, Sydney Edward Gregory, famously referred to as Syd Gregory still holds the record for the most Ashes appearances in cricket history.

In a career spanning from 1890 to 1912, the Australian right-handed batter played 52 of his 58 Tests against England and averaged 25.80.

He also smashed four Ashes centuries and scored over 2,000 runs against England, including the highest score of 201 in an Australian defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1894.

The New South Wales-born Gregory passed away in 1929 at age 59, having played 369 first-class matches and scoring over 15,000 runs. Apart from England, Gregory played six Tests against South Africa in 1902.

#2 Steve Waugh

Former Australian captain and batting great Steve Waugh has the second-most Ashes Test appearances in his illustrious career.

In a Test career spanning almost 20 years, Waugh played 45 of his 168 Tests in Ashes clashes from 1986 to 2003, including leading Australia in the 2001 and 2002/03 Ashes series. The Aussies won both series by a scoreline of 4-1, with Waugh scoring 626 in nine matches at an average of 48.10, including three centuries.

Waugh was also the Player of the Series in the 1998/99 Ashes, which Australia won 3-1, scoring 498 runs and picking up two wickets. Overall, the 58-year-old boasted tremendous numbers in the Ashes, scoring over 3,000 runs at an average of 58.75.

Waugh also smashed ten centuries in his Ashes career, with the highest score of 177* at the first Test of the 1989 series in England. Waugh has also taken 19 wickets with his right-arm medium-pace bowling in his Ashes career.

Renowned for his gritty and defiant character as a batter and captain, Steve Waugh ended his Test career with almost 11,000 runs at an average of 51.06 and 32 centuries.

He also had an uncanny knack for breaking partnerships, as evidenced by his 92 Test wickets, including three five-wicket hauls. Waugh is also the third most victorious captain in Test cricket history, winning 41 Tests at a remarkable winning percentage of 71.92% (the highest in Tests all-time).

#3 Colin Cowdrey

Colin Cowdrey, one of England's great batters of all time, has participated in 43 Ashes contests in his incredible Test career.

The stylish right-handed batter scored 2,433 runs in his Ashes career at an average of 34.25 with five centuries. In a career spanning from 1954 to 1975, Cowdrey was among the best batters of his generation, averaging 44.06 with 7,624 runs in 114 Tests.

He was also one of the most accomplished batters in first-class cricket, scoring over 42,000 runs in 692 matches while playing predominantly for Kent in county cricket.

The late great Colin Cowdrey was also a part-time leg-spin bowler and a remarkable slip fielder, with 65 first-class wickets and 638 career catches.

