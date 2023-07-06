Who is Bas de Leede? 5 things to know about Dutch all-rounder who powered Netherlands to the 2023 World Cup

Bas de Leede starred in the Netherlands' four-wicket win against Scotland in a do-or-die match of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. The all-rounder bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with a ton in the second innings to help the Dutch knock the Scots out of the competition.

The Netherlands team has qualified for the 50-over World Cup for the first time since 2011. They have been a part of four World Cups in the past but never made it past the group stage. Looking at the way Bas de Leede performed today, he can help the Dutch team register their best performance at the grand stage this year.

Before the Dutch all-rounder steals the show at the 2023 World Cup, here's a look at five things you need to know about him.

#1 Bas de Leede's father represented Netherlands at Cricket World Cup

Cricket is in the blood of Bas as his father Tim de Leede has also played international cricket. In fact, Tim represented the Dutch team at the 50-over World Cups in 1996, 2003, and 2007.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Tim De Leede - Played in 1996 WC, 2003 WC, 2007 WC.



Bas De Leede - Going to play in 2023 WC.



Father - Son duo making history, Tim De Leede took 4 wickets vs India in 2003 WC including Sachin & Dravid.

Notably, in the 2003 World Cup, Tim de Leede won the Man of the Match award in a losing cause against India. He returned with figures of 4/35, picking up the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan.

#2 Bas de Leede's cousin sister plays for Netherlands women's cricket team

Bas de Leede's cousin Babbette is also an international cricketer. She is a wicketkeeper batter in the Netherlands women's cricket team. Babbette is six years younger than Bas.

Wolfgang @modassir12 It was an amazing opportunity to play against the Dutch international. She was poised and looked so much in control while batting.

Speaking of Babbette de Leede's international career, she has scored 249 runs in eight ODI matches, registering two half-centuries. In the T20I format, she has scored 410 runs in 32 innings.

#3 Bas de Leede played for MI Emirates in International League T20

Mumbai Indians' scouting team is known for hunting lesser-known talents in the cricket world. Before Bas de Leede's magical performance in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers today, MI had already roped him in for ILT20.

MI Emirates @MIEmirates



The Dutch starlet turns 23 today



The MI Emirates family wishes Bas de Leede a very Happy Birthday

Bas played one match for the MI Emirates, where he scored two runs and did not bowl. He is likely to receive more chances in ILT20 2023/24.

#4 Bas de Leede had a forgettable List-A debut in Harare

Fans at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo witnessed one of the greatest performances by a player in 50-over history from de Leede today. However, six years ago, de Leede had a forgettable List-A debut on Zimbabwean soil.

Playing for the KNCB XI against Zimbabwe Select XI, de Leede scored 24 runs and then returned with figures of 0/39 in 3.4 overs. KNCB XI lost that match by nine wickets.

#5 Bas starred in Netherlands' T20 World Cup win against South Africa last year

The Netherlands registered a historic win against South Africa last year in T20 World Cup 2022. De Leede bagged the crucial wickets of Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen, finishing with figures of 2/25.

Even in an ODI against Pakistan last year, de Leede scored 89 runs. He has a habit of performing on the big stage, and if he can maintain consistency, he can end up as one of the greatest Dutch players of all time.

