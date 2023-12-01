Who is Chris Green? 5 interesting facts about Australian all-rounder who debuted in 4th IND vs AUS T20I

Chris Green received his maiden T20I cap ahead of the fourth T20I between India and Australia on Friday, December 1. He got the cap in front of his family members at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Australia made five changes to their playing XI after the win in the third T20I hosted by Guwahati. Aussie skipper Matthew Wade informed that the World Cup-winning stars have returned home. Thus, the visiting side had to change almost half of their playing XI.

Chris Green has enormous T20 experience under his belt. In this listicle now, we will look at the five things fans should know about the Australian debutant.

#1 Chris Green is the captain of Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League

As mentioned ahead, Green has a ton of experience under his belt. The all-rounder leads the Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). Shedding some light on his numbers in the BBL, Green has scalped 66 wickets in 89 matches. The off-spinner has maintained an economy rate of 7.14 in the BBL.

With the bat, Green has scored 540 runs, with his highest score being 50 at a strike rate is 127.06.

#2 Chris Green was born in South Africa

Quite a few South Africa-born cricketers have represented other nations in international cricket. The long list has got one more addition, with Green making his T20I debut for the Australian team tonight.

Green was born in Durban but was raised in Australia. He represents the New South Wales in the domestic circuit.

#3 Chris Green has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

Not many fans would know that Green made his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 season. The tournament happened behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green got to play only one match. It was against the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 16, 2020. He opened the bowling for KKR and finished with figures of 0/24 in 2.5 overs. MI won that match by eight wickets.

#4 Chris Green has also played in various other T20 leagues

Apart from IPL and BBL, Green has experience playing in Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, Global T20 Canada and England's T20 Blast.

He played for the Multan Sultans in PSL, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL, Toronto Nationals in GT20 Canada and Birmingham Bears in England.

Overall, he has played 190 T20s in his career, picking up 159 wickets at an economy rate of 6.98 runs per over.

#5 Green was banned from bowling in 2020

Just a few months before his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Green was banned from bowling due to illegal action. He was reported for suspect action during the BBL 2020 tournament, and subsequently, was banned for 90 days.

He worked on his bowling action and achieved more success in T20 cricket. Thanks to his consistent performances, Green is making his T20I debut for the Australian team against India tonight in Raipur.