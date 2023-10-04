Who is India’s top-ranked batter, bowler and all-rounder in ODIs heading into 2023 World Cup?

Team India is done with its preparations and is ready for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup at home. Expectations from the fans are sky-high, as the MS Dhoni-led team won the trophy the last time the tournament was held in India in 2011.

ICC trophies have eluded India for more than ten years now as they last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under Dhoni's leadership. Fans remain hopeful for a successful campaign this time as the Indian team is in good form going into the World Cup, with victories in the Asia Cup and the three-match series against Australia.

India's batting unit looks settled, and the bowling attack looks potent and has variety. Youngster Shubman Gill has been in scintillating batting form in 2023, scoring 1230 runs across 20 ODIs at an average of 72.35, including five centuries and five fifties. He also hit his first double-century in ODI cricket early this year against New Zealand.

Gill is currently the best-ranked Indian batter, as he occupies second position in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational touch in the bowling department for the hosts over the past few years. He currently shares the number one position on the ICC ODI bowlers rankings with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is in the 11th position.

Hardik Pandya is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment. He is India's top-ranked player in the ICC all-rounder rankings. He currently occupies the seventh position in the list and is one of the most crucial players for India at the World Cup.

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

