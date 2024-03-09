Who were James Anderson's 1st, 100th, 200th and other milestone victims?

England superstar James Anderson further cemented his place as one of the greatest cricketers ever. The 41-year-young became the first-ever fast bowler to reach 700 wickets in Test cricket history.

The Englishman achieved this remarkable feat when he induced an edge from Kuldeep Yadav's bat on day 3 of the recently concluded fifth Test against India in Dharamsala.

During his phenomenal 21-year Test career, Anderson has broken down barriers and become a perfect role model for aspiring cricketers around the globe.

Expand Tweet

A great student of the game, Anderson's longevity is unmatched, with only Sachin Tendulkar (200 Tests) playing more matches than his 187 in the 147-year history of cricket.

Anderson's relentless discipline, hunger to contribute, and phenomenal fitness maintained for over two decades have propelled him to achieve what no other fast bowler likely can for years to come.

On that note, let's take a look at James Anderson's milestone wickets from 1 to 700 in his illustrious career thus far.

1st Test wicket - Mark Vermeulen (2003)

James Anderson of England celebrates

James Anderson made his international debut during a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in May 2003, receiving his Test cap from David Graveney at Lord's Stadium.

Anderson was quick to leave an impression as he claimed a magnificent five-wicket haul the first time he bowled in red-ball cricket for England.

Expand Tweet

As he was the one to pick up the opening wicket, Anderson's first-ever Test scalp was Zimbabwean opener Mark Vermeulen. It was the last delivery of Anderson's third over when Vermeulen was beaten all ends up to a superb outswinger and was clean bowled.

100th wicket - Jacques Kallis (2008)

England v South Africa - 4th Test Day One

Anderson waited for five years to complete his 100 Test wickets. He achieved the landmark during the fourth Test against South Africa in London in August 2008.

His 100th Test wicket was former South African legend Jacques Kallis, who was trapped in front of the wicket, courtesy of a giant inswinging yorker by the Englishman. Anderson took a brilliant 3/42 in that innings and helped England win the Test by six wickets.

200th wicket - Peter Siddle (2010)

Fourth Test - Australia v England: Day One

Peter Siddle was Anderson's second-most favorite victim in Test cricket after Cheteshwar Pujara (12). The Australian pacer was outdone by Anderson 11 times, including once during the 2010 Ashes series in Australia.

Anderson had a marvelous Ashes series as he picked up the most wickets (24) across five Tests. During the second innings of the third Test in Perth, Anderson dismissed Siddle and completed his 200 Test wickets.

300th wicket - Peter Fulton (2013)

England v New Zealand: 1st Investec Test - Day Two

Another Lord's special saw Anderson wreak havoc against New Zealand in 2013, where he bagged 5/47.

Four of his five wickets in the innings were of all top-order batters. After edging one past Hamish Rutherford in the opening over, Anderson claimed his 300th Test scalp in the form of Peter Fulton.

It was a straight delivery that induced an edge that went to Graeme Swann at second slip. Anderson also sent back the likes of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in that innings.

England won that particular Test by 170 runs.

400th wicket - Martin Guptill (2015)

England v New Zealand: 2nd Investec Test - Day One

James Anderson's journey to 700 wickets included another significant milestone in 2015 - his 400th Test wicket. This special moment came against New Zealand on a rain-affected opening day of the second Test at Headingley.

Anderson wasn't just taking wickets; he was dismantling the New Zealand top order. In a dream second over, he dismissed both openers - Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson - for ducks within three balls of each other. Guptill, the first to fall, became Anderson's 400th Test scalp.

Anderson was the first-ever Englishman to muster 400 wickets in Test history.

500th wicket - Kraigg Brathwaite (2017)

England v West Indies - 3rd Investec Test: Day Three

The third Test between England and West Indies at the Lord's was as memorable as any match for Anderson. The right-armer's phenomenal performance not only saw him claim his 500th Test scalp but also register his career-best figures of 7/42.

Anderson was at his lethal best and was truly unplayable by the Windies batters. Kraigg Brathwaite was his 500th Test scalp as the West Indies skipper was cleaned bowled by a brilliant in-swinging delivery.

600th wicket - Azhar Ali (2020)

England v Pakistan: Day 5 - Third Test #RaiseTheBat Series

James Anderson etched his name even deeper into cricketing history in 2020 by claiming his landmark 600th Test wicket. This momentous occasion occurred against Pakistan on the fifth day of the third Test match held at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The victim of Anderson's historic delivery was none other than Pakistan's captain, Azhar Ali. It was a crucial wicket as England was looking to wrap up the series win. The milestone wicket needed something special as Azhar was surprised by a quick bounce off the deck. A short-length delivery went straight to the only slip fielder Joe Root.

700th wicket - Kuldeep Yadav (2024)

India v England - 5th Test Match: Day Three

During the recently finished fifth Test against India in 2024, James Anderson cemented his legendary status even further into cricket history. Anderson's 700th Test wicket was claimed in the splendid setting of Dharamsala, marking a historic accomplishment.

The victim of this momentous dismissal was Kuldeep Yadav, who made 30 runs after facing 69 balls.

Anderson, renowned for his seam and swing bowling, tempted Yadav with an outside off-stump delivery leading to an edge.

Anderson and his teammates celebrated as the ball made its way through to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes's safe hands. The audience applauded the famed fast bowler's effort by getting to their feet, including the touring 'Barmy Army' followers.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App