Who is Manvanth Kumar? 5 interesting facts about the all-rounder who could be picked up at IPL 2024 Auction

Manvanth Kumar L is an exciting prospect to come out of Mysore, and he could be one of the youngsters to watch out for at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.

Franchises' primary task is to round up their squads at the auction, but they will also have their eyes set on the future as well. With the expansive scouting network setup these days, as well as the domestic circuit as well as the state association-run T20 leagues gaining recognition, the player pool is bigger than ever.

The teams will have their eye set on youngsters, who are available at a very reasonable price at the auction. Among several talented emerging players lies Karnataka's Manvanth Kumar. The all-rounder has been known to extract bounce with his tall frame and is a shrewd death bowler as well laden with variations.

To top all of that, he is also a handy batter down the order and is capable of launching some big hits as well.

On that note, let us take a look at five interesting about all-rounder Manvanth who could be picked up at the IPL 2024 Auction.

#1 He attended a trial with the Delhi Capitals

Several franchises grab a hold of the player well before the auction itself. They rope in their youngsters of choice during the off-season camps and trials.

Manvanth Kumar had the opportunity to attend a trial with the Delhi Capitals (DC), an experience which he describes as 'very good'.

"I have done well so everyone thinks I will play in the IPL soon. I also have that in my mind. I want to be a part of the IPL and make my debut. My experience in the DC camp was good. It was four days long. The first day was the nets session, then match simulation, then nets, and then match simulation again," Manvanth Kumar told Sportskeeda.

It will not be a surprise if DC launch a bid for the talented youngster, particularly when they desperately need someone of his profile following their mass release.

#2 Manvanth Kumar defended 12 runs in the final over of the Maharaja Trophy 2023

Manvanth Kumar came into the spotlight during the Maharaja Trophy 2023. Representing the Hubli Tigers, he had a stellar tournament and played a vital role in the franchise winning the tournament.

He was tasked with defending 12 runs in the finals against the Mysuru Warriors, with Manvanth doing it successfully and in some style. He ended up conceding only three runs and claimed two wickets to seal the win for his side.

The all-rounder ended with figures of 3-32 off his four overs, which is impressive considering the hosts were chasing 206 for the title. He capitalized on the platform set by the senior bowler in Vidwath Kaverappa and did not crumble under pressure when it mattered.

#3 He idolizes Ben Stokes

A role model is essential for a cricketer, to seek inspiration and even model the idol's playing style to an extent as well. There are several pace-bowling all-rounders on the circuit at the moment, but it is England's Test skipper Bn Stokes who Manvanth looks up to.

"I really like Ben Stokes a lot. Be it his attitude, the way he plays or his aggression, I really like that. So I consider him as my role model," Manvanth Kumar said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda

Team India's search for quality pace-bowling all-rounders is an ever-present one, and if Manvanth is capable of matching his idol in terms of ability, then it's safe to say that there is a gem to be unearthed.

#4 Manvanth recorded figures of 6-55 for Mysuru Zone at the U-16 level

Manvanth Kumar has been setting the scene in Karnataka's domestic circuit ablaze from a very young age. One of his finest youth performances came in a KSCA Inter-Zonal tournament at the U-16 level.

He picked up impressive figures of 6-55 while representing Mysuru Zone against Raichur in a two-day fixture.

#5 He was the emerging player of the Maharaja Trophy 2023

As mentioned before, the Maharaja Trophy 2023 was a landmark tournament for the youngster. Not only did he guide the Hubli Tigers to the title with his exploits, but he was also crowned as the emerging player of the tournament.

Manvanth Kumar ended the campaign as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 12 matches at an economy rate of 9.2. His bowling exploits also included a five-wicket haul against the Mangalore Dragons.

Apart from bowling the decisive final over of the tournament, he also played a crucial cameo of 14 runs off five balls in the final, proving that he is a capable batter at the back end of the innings. Overall, he made 77 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 130.50.

Which franchise will rope in Manvanth Kumar at the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.