Who said what - top 3 expert comments on Ben Stokes' captaincy to dismiss Usman Khawaja

Ben Stokes has set red-ball cricket ablaze ever since he took over from Joe Root as England's Test captain in 2022. From declaring their innings on Day 1 with two wickets in hand to setting unorthodox fields, Stokes has brought a new wave to the sport's oldest format.

The newly appointed Test skipper left everyone shocked by employing a remarkable "umbrella" field to dismiss Usman Khawaja in the ongoing Ashes Test in Birmingham.

The Aussie opener helped his side recover from a precarious position with a gritty hundred. It looked as if Khawaja was destined to bat for eternity when Stokes' bizarre tactics disrupted his confidence, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

In an attempt to get Khawaja out, Stokes had six players in front of the wicket in catching positions - three fielders on each side of the pitch - in an umbrella-like trap. The mind game worked in England's favor as Khawaja tried to play an unusual shot square on the off-side, thus giving his wicket to Ollie Robinson.

The unusual tactics from English captain Ben Stokes sent fans and experts into a frenzy. On that note, let's take a look at the top three comments from experts on Stokes' captaincy to dismiss Khawaja.

#1 "The field you might see in under-12s" - Allan Border

Former Australian skipper Allan Border reckoned that this type of field placement is usually visible in age-group cricket. However, he also asserted that unorthodox tactics can play with the batter's mind.

“It’s interesting the way England are playing, whether it’s sustainable over the course of the whole Test series, that remains to be seen," Border told SEN Breakfast. "It is interesting to see odd field placings and different things going on, the field you might see in under-12s sort of stuff."

“We have got a little ring field with blokes surrounding like 10 meters from the bat. Looks pretty odd definitely, against the norm, but it just plays with your head a little bit. I really enjoyed watching it unfold,” he added.

#2 "Don't think I've ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before" - Ricky Ponting

Former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting, who was present in the commentary box, was taken aback by Ben Stokes' proactive field placement. He said that the change in the field placement disrupted Usman Khawaja's confidence, who was undefeatable until then.

"I don't think I've ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before," Ponting told Sky Sports. "There was just an umbrella of fielders around in front of the batsman's face."

"It's really refreshing," he continued. "We on the comms were speaking about just how proactive he (Stokes) is and how he is always looking to pick wickets. Khawaja didn't look like getting out. But suddenly one change in the field and he comes down the track and shows his stumps and gets out, so it's brilliant captaincy."

#3 "The thinking was brilliant, the captaincy was brilliant" - Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara lavished praise on Ben Stokes for his captaincy and the ability to find different ways to pick up wickets.

"I think it is pretty even but the way the innings ended I would give England (the edge). The thinking was brilliant, the captaincy was brilliant," Sangakkara told Sky Sports.

"This is where England are ahead, especially Stokes," he added. "He understood singles wouldn’t matter to the tailenders, they were going to come out swinging. The fields were really well set to create those chances, showing the Australians they needed to take chances."

Do you think these unique strategies will make Test cricket interesting in the long run?

Poll : 0 votes