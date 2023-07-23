Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne overcame his shaky form to score a defiant hundred in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. He had shown signs of being in good touch in the first innings itself with a solid fifty, but could not convert it into a hundred on that occasion.

Labuschagne's hundred keeps Australia in the hunt to retain the Ashes and has stretched the contest into the final day, with the focus being on the weather. He scored 111 runs off 173 deliveries before being dismissed by Joe Root towards the end of Day 4.

The Australian batter showed composure, technique, and temperament to score his second overseas hundred and has made serious strides on the tour since his golden duck in the series opener in Birmingham.

Labuschagne's knock has helped Australia post 214-5 in 71 overs in their second innings. While the Aussies are unlikely to win the contest, they could fight for a draw which helps them keep the urn.

The cricketing world was full of praise for Labuschagne's excellent innings in a contest that has largely been dominated by England from the word go.

On that note, let us take a look at the top three expert reactions on Marnus Labuschagne's ton.

#1 Michael Vaughan

The former England skipper was all praise for Labuschagne's efforts in the fourth Test. He noted the batter's ability to play both pace and spin quite well and wondered whether the solid Old Trafford pitch and a revamped mindset together created the formula for this knock.

Vaughan said on Cricbuzz:

"I thought he played great. I think he has found it difficult on this tour, whether that is just rhythm, not seeing the ball out of the hand of the bowler, whether the mindset at Old Trafford or whether the pitch at Old Trafford suited his style of batting, I'm not too sure. But, from what I saw, I saw a player out there with rhythm of looking to score, played beautifully on the on side against seam bowling."

#2 Callum Ferguson

The former Australian batter praised Labuschagne for finally converting his starts. Barring the golden duck in the Edgbaston Test, the right-handed batter has got off to credible starts but has had trouble making it count.

Even in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test, he was dismissed right after his fifty to a rather tame delivery by Moeen Ali.

Callum Ferguson said on Fox Cricket:

“I thought that the timing (of his shots) at the end of the day’s play was great from Labuschagne. He’s struggled to push on from his starts of 20-40 odd. That timing came nicely for him. He was really solid through this innings.”

Ferguson continued:

"A player with such pedigree and ability, Labuschagne’s lack of form thus far this series had been puzzling, but a change of fortune here in Manchester might be key to saving the Ashes for Australia."

#3 Phil Tuffnell

The former England spinner noted how the Australian batter overcame the lapses of concentration that have been evident in his dismissals of late.

Phil Tuffnell said on BBC's Test Match Special:

“He‘s technically looks the same, but there have been lapses in concentration. He batted beautifully here and maybe the situation focused the mind. That might be a match-saving innings for Australia.”

Will Australia stretch the contest to a draw with the help of the fickle weather conditions? Let us know what you think.