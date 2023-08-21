Rinku Singh played a short but impactful debut knock during India's second T20I against Ireland at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. His knock propelled the Men in Blue to 185, which was enough to secure a win and wrap up the three-match series.

After a breakthrough IPL season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he smacked 474 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of almost 150, Rinku was on the verge of making his India debut.

He had to wait for his chance but when it came, the youngster from Meerut made sure he makes it noteworthy. The left-handed batter smacked two fours and three sixes for his 21-ball 38 to power India to a daunting total.

He was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his special knock. Rinku Singh was a happy man on Sunday night after his 10 years of hard work reaped rewards. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 25-year-old said:

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game."

Rinku's blistering knock in Dublin garnered a lot of buzz among experts and fans alike. On that note, let's take a look at the top three expert reactions to Rinku Singh's match-winning 38 in the second T20I vs Ireland.

#1 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra showered praise on young Rinku for playing a memorable knock in the second T20I against Ireland. Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra remarked:

"The Player of the Match is Rinku Singh. He is mine and was the official one as well. He scored 38 runs off 21 balls. The thing I liked is that T20 knocks shouldn't be long but memorable and impactful, and this was an impactful knock."

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson also made significant contributions with the bat but Chopra reckoned that Rinku Singh added crucial runs for his side.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored a half-century, Sanju Samson also made runs, but Rinku Singh's knock added critical runs towards the end and it didn't make you feel that you don't have a batter at No. 8, which was something you were missing," he added.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rinku's teammate and India's vice-captain for the Ireland series, Ruturaj Gaikwad, also heaped praise on the former. Gaikwad remarked that Rinku knows when to accelerate and that young finishers should take a leaf out of his books.

“Rinku has already become everyone's favorite after this year's IPL," Ruturaj said at the post-match press conference. "He showed a lot of maturity while batting this year in the IPL.

"One of the standout things about Rinku is that he doesn't attack from ball one. He always gives himself time. Whatever the situation is, he always assesses the condition, and then he goes on the attack mode," he added.

#3 Abhishek Nayar

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar hailed Rinku Singh's ability to take on bowlers after his brazen knock against Ireland on Sunday. He also lauded the youngster's ability to pace his innings.

"I'm very happy," Nayar said on Jio Cinema. "When he (Rinku) started his innings and he was 15 off 15, if I remember. And then from there on to go and get 30 it just tells you the calibre and I've said this before.

"There are very few players in international cricket who can take on bowlers the way he does. Once he gets going, I felt he showed a lot. From ball one, it didn't feel like it was international cricket for him. He's never felt like he was stuck in his batting, and those are things I often look at. I look at a batter when they walk into international cricket. How comfortable they were," he added.

Can Rinku Singh continue his blitz with the bat in the third T20I? Let us know in the comment box.