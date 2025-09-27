Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to umpiring controversy in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match ft. Dinesh Karthik

India beat Sri Lanka in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 match on Friday, September 26, in Dubai. The game was tied and went into a Super Over, the first of this Asia Cup edition.

Ad

Batting first, India put up a total of 202/5 on the board. Abhishek Sharma smashed a 31-ball 61 and continued his dream run in the Asia Cup 2025. In reply, Pathum Nissanka struck a magnificent hundred (107 off 58 balls) as Sri Lanka also got to 202/5 from their 20 overs.

However, there was more drama to the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 than just the game going into the Super Over. Arshdeep Singh took the ball for India in the Super Over. On the fourth ball, a bizarre incident occurred. Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka was given out caught behind, while Sanju Samson also ran him out at the strikers' end with an underarm throw.

Ad

Trending

As the initial decision was given out caught behind, the ball was then considered dead, and the runout was nullified. Shanaka reviewed the call and survived after UltraEdge showed a gap between bat and ball. On-field umpire Gazi Sohel then explained the rule to the Indian team, who were perplexed. Had Arshdeep not appealed for the caught behind, Shanaka would have been run out.

Arshdeep gave away just two runs. Suryakumar Yadav then scored the winning runs in just one ball as they continued their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

That said, here are the top four expert reactions to the umpiring controversy in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 clash.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was among the first to react to the umpiring controversy in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka. He posted on X and explained why Shanaka was not adjudged run out.

"Since it has been given out caught behind, and reviewed, the ball is dead and umpire Gazi Sohel makes his point known to team India. first decision always stands and when it is given out by the umpire at the bowler's end, the ball is dead and that's why Shanaka escapes from being run out," he wrote.

Ad

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Since it has been given out caught behind, and reviewed, the ball is dead and umpire Gazi Sohel makes his point known to team India. first decision always stands and when it is given out by the umpire at the bowler's end, the ball is dead and that's why Shanaka escapes from being run out.

Ad

#3 Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Talking on his YouTube channel after the game, World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned Arshdeep Singh's appeal when even Samson did not appeal for a caught-behind being the wicketkeeper.

He also reckoned that Shanaka was aware of the rules and went for the review right away. Srikkanth expressed that he had never seen an incident such as the one in this Asia Cup 2025 clash before.

"The first decision is the important one. I am not sure why Arshdeep even appealed, Sanju Samson didn't even appeal. Because Arshdeep appealed, the umpire gave it out. I think Shanaka being a former captain knew the rules so he reviewed it. Of course it didn't make a big difference as he was out immediately. For the first time in international cricket history, both umpires gave it out and the batter was still not out. I have never seen something like it," he said.

Ad

#2 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that the decision made during the Asia Cup 2025 clash would cause debate in the future. He stated that a batter could be denied crucial runs if such a situation arises where the ball goes to the boundary but would be called dead.

"There is going to be some discussion regarding that (rule) someday, which will be during a close game like this, where there will be bat and pad involved. Umpire will give it out, the ball will go to a boundary and the batter will take a review, the decision will be reversed, and the ball will be dead. The four runs will be robbed off, and there will be a huge debate, and it is going to happen," Aakash Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Ad

As per Rule 20.1.1.3 in the playing guidelines, "The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal."

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also weighed in on the umpiring controversy during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka. He reflected that Shanaka used a loophole in the system to get away with the run out. As per Karthik, Shanaka was not aware that he had hit the ball and went for the run.

Ad

"Looking at the body language of the batter, it's a bit of a loophole that he has used here. Shanaka did not know that he hadn't hit the ball and he was running, he was told by Kamindu or he got a bit of a thought to go for it. But the fact is that it is a loophole and ICC need to look into it. They don't need to wait for a calamity to occur before they react to a situation. You can be proactive," he said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

Karthik, like Chopra, also felt that this rule would create controversy in the future. However, all said and done, he added that he did not have a solution to the same if asked for one at present.

"We are closing in on a game where this can happen, one ball four runs to win, hits the pad and goes or whatever, umpire gives it out but its a boundary but sadly becomes a dead ball, you don't want that to happen. But do I have a solution? As I think about it, I don't right now," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news