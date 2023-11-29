Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Ruturaj Gaikwad's hundred vs Australia in 3rd T20I ft. Aakash Chopra

Ruturaj Gaikwad's hundred against Australia in the 3rd T20I went in vain as the visiting side managed to chase down 223 runs, courtesy of a Glenn Maxwell ton.

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan being dismissed in the first three overs, Gaikwad never let the pressure get to him as he batted sensibly. His unbeaten 123 was decorated with 13 boundaries and seven maximums and came in just 57 deliveries.

Decent contributions by Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Tilak Verma (31*) helped India reach 222/3, but it still wasn't enough to clinch the victory. Glenn Maxwell's 48-ball 104* was the highlight of the second innings and it somewhat overshadowed Gaikwad's 123*.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter's knock is his highest score in international cricket. It was also the first ever century by an Indian batter against Australia in a T20I.

Here are the top five expert reactions to his performance:

#1 "Certain players make you realize repeatedly that technique does not shackle you, it liberates you": Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra praised Gaikwad for playing technically correct shots during his explosive century, despite having a steady start.

He mentioned in a video on his YouTube channel (3:55):

"This is an appreciation video for Ruturaj Gaikwad because he had scored 22 runs off his first 22 balls and you were thinking what was happening. It was a reconstruction phase but Surya was hitting and Rutu was still taking his time."

He continued:

"210-220 had to be scored. You couldn't have even fought in anything less than that. Then Ruturaj Gaikwad changed gears. Certain players make you realize repeatedly that technique does not shackle you, it liberates you. He batted extremely well. He was brilliant, scored 123."

#2 "Ruturaj Gaikwad looked a complete package last night": Salman Butt

Former Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt was also impressed by Gaikwad's knock against Australia in the 3rd T20I. He believes that the right-handed batter is a "top-notch player".

Salman Butt stated on his YouTube channel (2:18):

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad is a top-notch player. We have seen him playing for CSK earlier, he looked a complete package last night. He scored his 123 runs with a strike rate of 215, with 13 fours and seven sixes."

#3 "He batted sensibly till the end": Parthiv Patel

Cricketer-turned-commentator Parthiv Patel was impressed by how Gaikwad paced his innings in the 3rd T20I. Prior to analyzing the opener's knock, Patel also claimed that the pitch wasn't easy to bat on as it offered some swing and bounce to the pacers.

Parthiv Patel said in CricBuzz's 3rd T20I review video (1:28):

"The best part of Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting today is the way he paced his innings. Many times when you score a run-a-ball 20, you end up getting out to a risky shot. Gaikwad didn't do that, he batted sensibly till the end. As soon as he realised that he is striking the ball well, he accelerated his innings."

#4 "He has the ability to play a big knock without taking many risks": Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricket legend Ramiz Raja compared Gaikwad's batting style to that of Babar Azam's and also claimed that the former has a great career ahead of him.

The commentator opined in the above video (0:34):

"Ruturaj Gaikwad played a brilliant knock today. His batting is like a mixture of classical music and pop music, which is wonderful. He has the ability to play a big knock without taking many risks, similar to Babar Azam. He has a great future ahead."

#5 "Undoubtedly the future of Indian cricket": Mohammad Kaif

Expand Tweet

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud Gaikwad for his century against Australia.

Calling Gaikwad the "future of Indian cricket", Kaif tweeted:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad makes one believe in his potential and possibilities in white ball cricket. Undoubtedly the future of Indian cricket."