Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's century vs England in 2nd Test ft. Alastair Cook

Shubman Gill scored a timely century for India in the third innings of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. Gill's 104-run knock helped the Men in Blue to 255, which meant that the visitors needed to score 399 to win the game.

As it turned out, Ben Stokes' men were all out for 292 on Day 4 of the match, February 5. India have now leveled the series after losing the Hyderabad Test. The five-match Test series against England will resume in Rajkot on February 15.

The knock by Shubman Gill was much needed, not only for India but also on an individual level for the 24-year-old. He had come under scrutiny after constantly underperforming in the longest form of the game.

With both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning for the third Test against England, his place was under threat as well. However, his third Test century should result in a few more chances. He will likely feature in all the remaining Tests of the ongoing England series.

On that note, let's look at five expert reactions to Shubman Gill's century against England:

#1 "That's something the likes of Tendulkar and Kohli have dealt with": Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook waxed lyrical about Shubman Gill's talent and the way he has played under pressure. The former England captain reckons that Gill is the next big thing in Indian cricket. He also said that Shubman Gill's century has made him undroppable for the remainder of the England series.

Cook said while speaking on TNT Sports:

"Shubman Gill played beautifully. He has serious talent... and there was probably quite a lot of pressure on his shoulders. At the World Cup [in India], all the billboards were of Kohli, but he's the next one they want to step into his shoes."

The former England opener added about Shubman Gill:

"That's a big thing to have the pressure of a country the size of India on your shoulders. As a young talent, that's something that the likes of Tendulkar and Kohli have dealt with... and he now has to learn to deal with it."

He concluded:

"What we've seen today is just how talented he is, the shots he has, and we're definitely going to see him the rest of this series. He was out of form, hadn't scored many runs, and there's Rahul and Kohli to come back into the side, but he's made sure now that the selectors can't ignore him."

Alastair Cook is the highest run scorer for England in Test cricket and the fifth-highest overall, only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid. He was Player of the Series in England's Tour of India in 2012, which was the last time England won a Test series in India.

#2 "His first century at No. 3 has come": Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill for scoring a long-awaited hundred as well as for ending a seven-year century drought for India at the No. 3 position at home. He mentioned that it was important for Gill to score runs in the second Test against England as the pressure was mounting on him.

Chopra shared his views about Shubman Gill in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"It seemed like Shubman Gill did a job we had been waiting for many years. It did not take many years but his first century at No. 3 has come. The fact also is that it is the first century by a No. 3 Indian batter in India for the last six to seven years. So he has finally ended the drought."

He continued:

"Shubman Gill was the performer of the day. He hadn't scored runs since he started coming at No. 3. It was 12 innings since he scored his last century. The pressure was mounting and questions were being asked. The noise was increasing with every passing innings. It was important for him to score runs here."

The YouTuber-cum-commentator added:

"The thing I liked the most was that he came with a slightly proactive mindset. The feet were moving slightly better. You need a little luck when you are going through bad times and luck favored him. If the umpire had given him out off James Anderson's bowling, he would have remained out as it was umpire's call."

The 46-year-old signed off:

"He got an edge and the slip fielder was standing slightly wide. So there were one or two slight moments but other than that, he used his feet well, he started looking for runs and his body positioning was right. When you are short of something, you realize that it is very dear to you."

Aakash Chopra is a former Indian cricketer who played 10 Test matches for the country. Following his retirement, he has been working as a YouTuber, commentator, and columnist.

#3 "India needed somebody to get a big score, and he did": Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Shubman Gill for scoring a century under pressure against England. He was impressed how the Punjab batter did not relax after scoring a half-century and converted it into a hundred. The former Indian batter also claimed that Shubman Gill's knock was crucial to India's fortunes in Visakhapatnam.

Manjrekar said to ESPNcricinfo at stumps on Day 3:

"What's impressive about Shubman Gill was the fact that once he got to his 50 he was thinking big. When you are out of form and actually looking at your place being in doubt for the next Test with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul likely to comeback that fear is always there. And once you get a 50, there is a feeling 'I may play the next match, I've saved my career' for the moment. And you might just relax a bit."

He further said on Shubman Gill's performance:

"He went on and scored a very controlled 100 and that is why we have all been excited with Gill that once he got a 50 he made that count. India needed somebody to get a big score and he did. England bowling was not going to be a challenge for Gill. Starting off has been a problem for him whether it was in South Africa or against the English spinners. And he needed a little bit of luck with that leg before."

Sanjay Manjrekar is a cricketer-turned-commentator who played 111 times for the Men in Blue across both formats from 1987 to 1996. He has been one of the most renowned commentators in the country over the last decade.

#4 "He was playing for his place and for saving the country as well": Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha has heaped praise on Shubman Gill for absorbing the immense pressure on him to score runs during his lean spell and for scoring a century when the team were in a difficult situation against England.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Ojha elaborated:

"The biggest thing was the way he handled pressure. Your body reacts based on how much confidence your mind gives you. He managed himself very well. He had to do two things. He was playing for his place and for saving the country as well, the situation was like that."

The former Indian spinner further stated on Shubman Gill's shot selection:

"He played shots all around the park. A complete batter can attack in all directions, in front of and behind the wickets. He scored a slightly higher percentage of runs on the leg side because the game plan was also like that."

He concluded:

"Overall, he played on the merit of the ball and scored runs. He had accepted a challenge and had to show what he could do. The way he answered the questions that were being raised showed the grit in his batting."

Pragyan Ojha played 24 Tests and 18 ODIs for India during a six-year period between 2008 and 2013. He picked up 113 wickets in 24 Tests. The former left-arm spinner has turned to commentary after hanging up his cricket spikes.

#5 "Shubman Gill is definitely ahead in the race": Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan spoke on the debate surrounding which one of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will have to make way once Virat Kohli becomes available. He reckons that Gill will not be dropped for the remainder of the England series after this innings.

Zaheer Khan spoke during a discussion on Colors Cineplex:

"The selectors will sit again and select the team after these two Test matches. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli might come back. So if you have two players coming in, two players will go out of the playing XI as well because they are players who will straightaway take their places in the XI."

He further added:

"So if you don't score runs or don't show that you are fully ready, that you can understand any situation, show maturity, and contribute for the team, then Shubman Gill is definitely ahead in the race and you can say that Shreyas Iyerr frittered away an opportunity."

Zaheer Khan is one of India's greatest pace bowlers. The former left-arm pacer featured in 92 Tests and 200 ODIs for the Men in Blue, picking up a total of 593 wickets across formats. He is now working as a commentator.

