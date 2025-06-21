Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's hundred on captaincy debut in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test ft. Dinesh Karthik 

Team India skipper Shubman Gill rose to the occasion to slam a sublime hundred on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. At Stumps on Day 1, the ace batter is unbeaten on 127 runs off 175 deliveries as India posted a commanding 359-3 in the first innings, to mark a memorable day.

The right-handed batter walked out to bat at the start of the second session after England dismissed KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan in quick succession. Gill stitched crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant to ensure Team India did not waste the initial momentum.

It was an innings of class and clarity as Shubman Gill absorbed all of the pressure during the lead-up to the series opener after taking over from Rohit Sharma to respond with the bat.

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions to Shubman Gill's hundred on captaincy debut in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

The former India wicket-keeper hailed Shubman Gill for making a massive statement, and credited him for making the most of the optimal batting conditions on offer.

He highlighted the manner in which Gill stepped up when it mattered, and backed him to score more runs with his hunger.

What today was, was accepting responsibility, and then the application of a man under pressure. The pitch did not have too many demons, that's the truth. It was probably nice, and a good-paced pitch for batters to bat on. But what we saw was a man who was hungry for success, who wants to lay down a marker saying. 'I am the captain, and I will get things done when things are hard for you.' That tells me he is determined, that is very important for a captain," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

#2 Wasim Jaffer

The former India opener termed Gill's heroics in the first Test as potentially one of the most important centuries that he will record in his career. A hundred in his very first innings as captain comes across as a massive boost, with the batter trying to take command of a dressing room in transition.

"New skipper, new series, what a way to start! A very important hundred of Gill's career. Well played skipper," Jaffer posted on X.

#3 Aakash Chopra

The former India opening batter compared Gill's hundred to the one Sourav Ganguly had scored at The Gabba in the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar series opener. On that occasion, the former captain had scored a sublime 144 after coming into bat at 62-3. The innings set a massive template for the series, which ended 1-1.

Chopra feels that Gill's innings as a captain also has the potential to unlock great things following such a strong start.

"He batted extremely well. If I am not wrong, it was his fastest fifty in Test match cricket. He was playing at almost a run-a-ball. He batted dominatingly and right from the start. What's the significance of this knock? It was the first day of a huge Test series. I recall Sourav's hundred at the Gabba," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Of course, it wasn't his (Ganguly's) first tour (as captain), but it was the first Test match. Scoring a hundred in the first Test match, playing a captain's knock, and taking the team to a commanding and dominating situation. After this, your decisions become stronger. After this, you don't demand but command respect. I feel he will go in that direction," Chopra observed.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary Indian batter made a note of Gill's maturity, highlighting how he has evolved from the U-19 level. He also credited him for looking assured at the crease, and sorting out his weaknesses to improve his game.

Gavaskar also praised the batter's customary celebration, which includes a bow whenever he scores a hundred.

"We’ve seen him grow up in front of the camera—from the U-19 World Cup days to now anchoring a Test innings. Every time he walks out now, you can see how much more solid and mature he looks. Early on, he had a bit of a weakness around the off stump, often playing across the line and getting caught out. But now, he’s much more assured," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network (via India Today).

“That little bow to the dressing room was a nice touch. It means so much, because those are the people you train with, run between the wickets with, and who’ve been part of your preparation. It was a gesture of appreciation—'thank you, guys, I wouldn't have reached here without you," Gavaskar added.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

The former India all-rounder, also Gill's mentor, praised his student's exceptional display. He remarked how he has accepted responsibility and made a massive statement with the bat.

"Some things clearly are written in the stars. Congratulations @ShubmanGill on your first overseas century as Test captain. You clearly understand what a serious responsibility it is, and you’ve let your bat do all the talking. Well done and here’s to many more!" Yuvraj Singh posted on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news