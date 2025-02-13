Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's sparkling hundred in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI 2025 ft. Kris Srikkanth

Indian opener Shubman Gill slammed a brilliant century in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The right-hander scored 112 runs off 102 balls, smashing 14 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 109.8.

This is his seventh ODI hundred and he became the fastest Indian batter to get to the milestone as well. India posted a total of 356 on the board and won the game by 142 runs, thus completing a 3-0 whitewash.

Shubman Gill was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'. He also won the 'Player of the Series' award for his consistent performance with the bat in all three games. Gill ended as the leading run-scorer with 259 runs at an average of 86.33.

His brilliant form is a huge positive for India heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy as well. On that note, let us take a look at what some of the experts had to say on his stellar hundred in the third ODI.

Top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's sparkling hundred in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI 2025

#5 Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad, talking on his YouTube channel "Ahmad Shahzad", praised Shubman Gill for his consistent performance throughout the series.

He further added that Gill's form comes as a huge alarm bell for all the teams ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Gill has come in great form. He performed in the first game, second game, and now scored a hundred. It was a fabulous hundred. It is a habit in Asia that if two games go well, the player plays casually in the third game. However, Gill scored a hundred and the ball was moving as well. He took out time and played some great shots. He met the run-rate as well. This is a huge alarming bell for other teams in the Champions Trophy," he said.

Kamran Akmal during a practice session for Pakistan in 2012 - Source: Getty

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, speaking on his YouTube channel "Catch And Bat with Kamran Akmal", lauded Gill for taking responsibility after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early.

Kamran also appreciated Gill for repaying the faith shown by the team management in him as he is the vice-captain of the ODI side at the moment. The wicketkeeper-batter reckoned that the Indian batter will go on to become the future captain as well.

"Gill showed his class. He scored a century. Rohit Sharma got out on 1 but Gill took responsibility. The team is not depending on one guy. All are match-winners and big players. Gill has shown that he is the vice-captain and BCCI has taken the right call. He has shown that he will be the next captain. His performance is like that. The way he is performing, it is all about confidence," he stated.

#3 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra hailed Shubman Gill for the kind of control which he displayed in his knock.

"He looked in complete control and command from the first ball. You get a feeling that he is controlling the game. He has control over his game in any case, he was doing everything he wanted to do, but he was also controlling the game," the former cricketer said on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'.

Chopra also highlighted the fact that Gill now has international hundreds in all three formats in Ahmedabad. He also added that this century once again showed that the opener is a proper player.

"The boy (Gill) likes Ahmedabad a lot. He has scored a century here in all three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He captains his team (Gujarat Titans) on this ground only and scores a lot of runs there as well. This knock established once again that he is a proper player," he said.

Talking on ESPN Cricinfo, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed how he was impressed by the ease with which Shubman Gill got to his hundred.

"What really stood out in that performance today was how easily he got to his hundred. I have seen in the past [Sachin] Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, when you look up and you think the batter is on 60 or 70. He's got a hundred. This is the hallmark of an exceptional player in 50-over cricket," he said.

Further, Manjrekar added that the Champions Trophy is the tournament where Gill will be noticed even more given his current form.

"This is the tournament [Champions Trophy] which will perhaps make us notice Shubman Gill even more in comparison to all the others who'll also turn up. It seems at this stage he's able to balance his game of attack, defense and rotating the strike better than T20 cricket and Test cricket that we saw in Australia," he reflected.

#1 Kris Srikkanth

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth also praised Shubman Gill for his assured batting. He also lauded him for consistently scoring runs in Ahmedabad irrespective of the format.

"I just went through the record. He bats very assured. When he comes to Ahmedabad, he scores big - he scores against New Zealand, Australia, in T20s, ODIs, Tests. But the most important thing is - he always scores in Ahmedabad," he said while talking to his son and former Tamil Nadu cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

Srikkanth was impressed with Shubman Gill's technique and also highlighted that his record in his first 50 ODIs is outstanding.

"One good thing he has learnt is leaning towards the drive, he bravely steps out and scores, he plays the short-arm jabs well. Maybe yes in Indian conditions he's simply outstanding, let's be very clear. His track record in his first 50 ODIs is at another range....outstanding record. Well done Shubman Gill, superb!," he said.

