Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Yashasvi Jaiswal's superb hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test ft. Dinesh Karthik

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stamped his authority with a brilliant hundred on Day 1 of the first Test against England. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

Opening the batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal first set the tone with a solid partnership at the top with KL Rahul, adding 91 runs for the first wicket. After Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan were dismissed in quick time, Jaiswal carried on with skipper Shubman Gill at the other end.

He built on the start and converted it into a sensational hundred, carrying on his form from the Australia series. Jaiswal made 101 runs off 159 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six in his stellar knock. He also became the fifth Indian batter to score a century in his first innings in England in Test cricket.

On that note, here are the top five expert reactions to Yashasvi Jaiswal's superb hundred on the opening day of the first Test.

#5 Murali Karthik

Former Indian cricketer and spinner Murali Karthik, talking on Cricbuzz, praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his temperament and the commitment with which he played his shots. He credited Jaiswal for setting the tempo on the opening day.

"The time when Jaiswal went to bat, Chris Woakes, who has done well here, he had to get through the spell from him and Brydon Carse. His temperament, his play outside the off-stump, the shots he played, it was with full commitment. It is not easy for an opener. First match, first day, you want to set the tempo for your team because the game can turn in the first 15-20 overs. The concentration level that he showed, it was incredible," he said.

He also added that the left-hander was India's performer of the day for him courtesy of his brilliant hundred.

#4 Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar stated that Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a hundred did not surprise him. He also recalled how the youngster had performed well in Australia on the previous tour.

"This performance doesn’t surprise me at all. Jaiswal was India’s best batter in Australia. He was the only one consistent throughout the series, showing a solid defensive technique—playing close to the body, going deep in the crease, and handling anything pitched up, especially from someone like Mitchell Starc," he said on JioHotstar (via Social News ZYZ).

Jaiswal was India's leading run-getter in the series against Australia.

#3 Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, lauding Yashasvi Jaiswal, made a big prediction after Jaiswal scored a hundred on the opening day.

"He enjoys batting against England. He might score 800 runs as he has one more Test from the last time the two teams played in India, where he scored more than 700 runs. He is a young and talented batter. He scored a hundred in the West Indies and Australia. There was a minor blip on the tour of South Africa, as the pitches were not good for batting. He is India’s next Test ambassador," Gavaskar said.

It will be interesting to see if Jaiswal can carry his form throughout the series and score big runs across five Tests.

#2 Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, terming his display as 'outstanding batting'.

"Outstanding batting. He made a statement on the first ball by defending. It was the first ball of the series from Chris Woakes, and he took his foot forward and defended. His game plan was to play balls outside the off stump and on the stumps with great control. Whether the ball was full or he had to play on the up, the aggressive approach we saw against bad balls from this young Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat was praiseworthy. The celebration shows how significant it was for him to score a century on the England tour as a youngster," Irfan said on Sony Sports.

Jaiswal showed a fine blend of batting with responsibility, while having an attacking approach as well.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was also in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal's superb hundred on the opening day. Karthik lauded the left-hander for the way he applied himself in his very first Test innings in England.

"Now walking into England as an opener is very challenging. Great to see him apply himself. For a man who is there for the first time, made it look very comfortable. He fought a lot of doubts that could be there in the lead up to this Test series. He's played two games after coming here, the India A game and the intra squad game. You've lost the toss, you know Headingley could be a pitch that has lot in it for the first session. He went out there and did very nicely. The way he went about his celebration says it meant a lot to him. He wanted it so badly. It was very nice to see him express himself," he said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik also said that while there have been question marks on Jaiswal from the start of his career, he has done well, be it in West Indies, Australia, or now in England.

