Who said what - top 5 reactions from Australian pundits on drawn 4th Ashes Test

The 2023 Ashes series between England and Australia has been filled with tension, drama, controversies, debates, and high-quality cricket from both sides throughout the first four Tests. However, the series between the oldest cricketing rivals experienced its first damp squib during the final day of the fourth Test at Manchester.

With the entire cricketing world hoping for a 2-2 series heading into the final game at the Oval, the weather gods decided to play spoilsport.

Although there were predictions of heavy rain on Days 4 and 5 well before the start of the Test match, 30 overs of play over the final two days made it virtually impossible for even an attacking and proactive English side to force a result.

After restricting Australia to 317 in their first innings, England raced to a mammoth total of 592 before having the visitors 214/5 in their second essay. The hosts were bossing the contest, leading by 61 runs with only five Australian wickets to pick up in their second innings.

A win would have provided England with hope of becoming the first English side to bounce back from a 0-2 deficit and win an Ashes series. Instead, they were left to watch the Aussies celebrate retaining the Ashes despite their domination of the fourth Test.

Nevertheless, the Ben Stokes-led side have plenty to play for in the final Test at the Oval as they look to avoid becoming the first English side to lose a home series against Australia since 2001.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to avoid a repeat of 2019 when they squandered an opportunity to win the Test series in England being up 2-1 only to lose the final game at the same venue. A quick turnaround means the teams will face off against one another in three-days time at the Oval on Thursday, July 27.

Before we shift our focus to the climax of this scintillating series, let us look back on the reactions from the Australian pundits on the just concluded drawn fourth Test.

#1 Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting knows too well the feeling of losing a Test series in England, having suffered defeats in the 2005 and 2009 series by a 2-1 scoreline.

However, despite the team being on course to retain the Ashes thanks to the persistent showers on Day 5, the two-time World cup winning skipper felt that the Aussies should not be satisfied with their performance in Manchester.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ponting said:

"Australia will feel like they have got out of jail this game. If they retain the Ashes, there will be a hollow feeling in the changing room. They will be all about trying to be better next week than they were this week and winning the series at The Oval."

Pat Cummins and Co. avoided the possibility of going into the final Test with a chance to hold the dubious record of becoming the first Australian team to lose an Ashes series from 2-0 up.

#2 Glenn McGrath

Former Australian legend Glenn McGrath was critical of Australia playing in an uncharacteristic survival mode throughout the fourth Test to retain the Ashes.

The sixth leading wicket-taker in Test history, McGrath was the Player of the Series the last time Australia won a Test series in England in 2001.

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special, Mcgrath said:

"Australia tried a few things. I don’t think they really knew what to do. They were sort of chasing their tail a bit, and I’m not sure they executed their plans that well. Australia’s job this week was to not lose this Test and retain the Ashes. They had to survive three days and they played this game in that survival mode. They’ve looked a bit ugly and negative doing it."

The former pacer also felt that the skipper Pat Cummins looked short of a gallop, playing his fifth consecutive Test of the English summer.

"Australia came in with a clear plan, probably not the usual Australia way, but they achieved it. Pat Cummins just looks a little bit tired and jaded to me, and that was always a risk of having a fast bowler as captain. England’s got the momentum now, and it’s always hard to steal it back off the team that has it, especially when they’re playing well,” McGrath added.

Cummins endured one of his worst outings with figures of 1/129 in 23 overs as the English batters led by Zak Crawley and Joe Root thwarted the ace pacer.

#3 Ian Healy

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy defended Pat Cummins' captaincy, considering the hardships of getting the right tactics on the fly and focussing on his bowling.

Australia were dominated by the English batters in the fourth Test, conceding runs at a rate of 5.49 runs per over.

Speaking to Channel 9, Healy said:

"It is very difficult, whether you’re a bowler or not. For Pat, most of the captaincy happens in the field. Sure, there is an element off the field but when you’ve got so much on the field, you’ve got to get your personal basics right, worry about the other end and who is going to bowl and then injuries you’re dealing with. t is really difficult. They’ve got tactics that weren’t quite right."

Despite a disappointing last couple of bowling stints, Cummins is still the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes, with 16 scalps, including a four and five-wicket haul.

#4 Mark Taylor

Another former Australian skipper Mark Taylor also voiced his support for Pat Cummins, who looked out of sorts throughout the fourth Test both as a captain and during his bowling spells.

Taylor, who led Australia to three Ashes victories in 1995, 1997, and 1999, including one in England, admitted the possible effects captaincy could be having on Pat Cummins.

Speaking to Channel 9, Taylor said:

"I’ve always maintained it is harder to be a bowling captain. I think what you saw that over the last couple of days. Everyone is allowed to have a couple of couple of bad days. Pat has done a terrific job. He is into his 20th Test as captain, won 11, drawn four, lost four. Steve Smith’s done four Tests at the same time as his deputy, won three, drawn one."

"The pressure goes on you but as a bowling captain, you have more on your plate. We need to get the best out of Pat as a skipper but also a bowler. That’s hard when you are doing both jobs under pressure," added Taylor.

Despite coming under scathing criticism for a defensive style of play right through the penultimate Test, Cummins' record as skipper is undeniable.

He captained Australia to a series win in Pakistan in 2022 and led the side to the WTC title for the 2021-23 cycle.

#5 Callum Ferguson

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Callum Ferguson defended Australia, saying that the visitors deserve applause for being up 2-1 despite Ben Stokes winning all the tosses.

Speaking to Channel 9, Ferguson said:

"I still think back to the fact that Australia earned the right to be 2-1 up and in the position they are in right now. They lost every toss, Ben Stokes won every toss, (England) wasn't able to make the most of it as a team and Australia are 2-1 up with an opportunity to win The Ashes at The Oval."

Stokes has won all four tosses thus far in the Ashes, with England often having the better overhead conditions for batting in the first three Tests.

Despite that, Australia emerged victorious in the opening two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's before losing a thriller in the third Test at Headingley.