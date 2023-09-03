Who said what: Top 5 expert reactions to Ishan Kishan's 82 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 ft. Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik

When India's back was against the wall in their inaugural Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan, Ishan Kishan came up with a heroic knock of 82.

Unfortunately for the fans, the match between the two fierce rivals ended in a no-result as rain continued to pour after the end of the first inning in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

After India opted to bat first, the Pakistani pace attack reduced the Men in Blue to 48/3. Kishan, who would not have been in the starting XI if KL Rahul was declared fit, came to bat at No. 5.

The left-hander negotiated the Pakistani attack with courage and played some proper cricketing shots. He even counter-attacked against the spinners to keep the run-scoring ticking.

Kishan combined with Hardik Pandya (87) and bailed India out of trouble, with the duo adding 138 runs for the fifth wicket.

While Pandya took his time to settle in, Kishan never shied away from dispatching the ball towards the boundary and putting the opposition bowlers on the backfoot. However, in order to add some quick runs for India, Kishan eventually top-edged a ball from Haris Rauf and was caught at mid-on after a well-made 82 off 81 balls.

Kishan's high-quality innings left many fans and former cricketers in awe of him, with several sharing their thoughts on social media or TV.

On that note, here are the top five expert reactions to Ishan Kishan's 82-run knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

#5 Sunil Gavaskar

#5 Sunil Gavaskar

Crediting Ishan Kishan for scoring a wonderful half-century when his side was in deep trouble, Sunil Gavaskar said that he would like to pat Kishan on the back to congratulate him and say well done.

Here's what Gavaskar told India Today about Kishan's knock:

"Got to give credit to the young man for coming in a crisis situation and scoring 82 runs and having that partnership. I think if he was discomforted by some injury, it is only natural for him to think that because he cannot run fast between the wickets, he should be looking for the boundary."

He added:

"So that's totally understandable at all. So I wouldn't point a finger at him at all. I would just pat him on the back and say well done to the young man."

During the latter half of his innings, Kishan was seen struggling due to some cramps, which may have played a part in his dismissal.

#4 Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif lauded Ishan Kishan for not getting overawed by playing his maiden ODI against Pakistan.

Kaif compared Kishan with Shubman Gill, who was also featuring his first ODI game against the Men in Green. The 42-year-old said that Kishan, unlike Gill, tried to play his shots and not go into a shell.

While reviewing the match on Star Sports, Kaif heaped praise on Kishan and said:

"Ishan Kishan showed how to play your first match against Pakistan, that you should play your own game, play smartly, and take the partnership forward. So he should get full marks for today's match."

Comparing the two contrasting innings of Gill and Kishan, Kaif added:

"Gill was also playing for the first time. With what mindset did he come? He was absolutely reserved, he was in his shell and wasn't playing shots as he wanted to play out the initial spell. What did Ishan Kishan do? He said he has to hit boundaries as well, that he will take singles and doubles but also punish the bad balls. He played smartly, played cricketing shots."

Both Gill and Kishan had never played against Pakistan previously. While Kishan made the most of his chance and showcased his mettle against one of the best bowling attacks, Gill looked out of sorts during his dim stay of 10 runs off 32 balls.

#3 Aakash Chopra

#3 Aakash Chopra

Another former Indian cricketer who shared his thoughts on Ishan Kishan and lauded him for his 82-run knock is Aakash Chopra.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator opines that now that Kishan has done well while in the middle order, he will set alarm bells ringing for the order batters, including KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and even Shubman Gill.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"I have been slightly worried that Ishan is best suited to open, or top three, and not at No. 5. The one good thing he has done is that because of the runs he has scored, it has lifted our morale, that he can play here as well."

He added:

"Whatever we have seen, he will put a lot of pressure. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, God forbid, whoever does not have form, Ishan Kishan becomes a contender, that you can bat him in the middle. If, God forbid, Shubman doesn't get his form back at the top, you will put pressure on him as well that Ishan is sitting outside."

Chopra also credited Kishan for playing well against both spin and pace.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, who has played alongside Ishan Kishan for Team India, lauded the Jharkhand-born player after his innings against Pakistan. He stated that this innings was a great sign for Kishan and also stated that India now have plenty of resources to choose from.

During a chat with Cricbuzz, the 38-year-old said:

"I think, in his career, even if a Rishabh Pant is fully fit. And I think that's what he is showing is today and that is great signs and ominous signs not only for him but for Indian cricket. You see Tilak Varma coming in and doing his bit. You see quality of Suryakumar Yadav sitting out. So there is plenty of resources to chose from but this is the fire he (Kishan) has.

Interestingly, Kishan is not the first Indian wicket-keeper to bat at different positions for Team India. Karthik himself has played at six different batting positions during his ODI career for India.

#1 Ravi Shastri

#1 Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also waxed lyrical about Ishan Kishan and stated that Kishan’s fluid shot-making even influenced Pandya's performance in the middle.

Shastri was impressed by Kishan‘s ability to handle pressure. He told Star Sports:

"You know what I like best? It was the way he soaked up the pressure. There were doubts about where he was going to bat, and whether he was going to play. He batted magnificently. He was the one player from at the outset who was fluid in shot making, and that confidence rubbed off on Hardik Pandya as well."

The 61-year-old also opined that Kishan's heroics might help him push for a starting spot at the ODI World Cup. Stating that India should keep all their options open, Shastri pointed out:

"Ishan Kishan will push (for the ODI World Cup). From India's point of view, they need to be flexible. You might need one extra left-hander against certain sides to make life easier for the right-handers. Even though you have a very good player like KL Rahul, India should keep their options open."

Although Kishan will be part of the Indian team that will face Nepal on Monday (September 4), it remains to be seen if the management opts to continue with him or slot KL Rahul right into the playing XI after a return from an injury.